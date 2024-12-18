Water Is Becoming A Preferred Drink As 50% Of Consumers Dine Out For December Holidays, Popmenu Study Finds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Majority of consumers typically order non-alcoholic beverages when they go out to dinner; one-third of consumers just drink water at restaurants

Margarita is the most popular holiday cocktail Average spend on alcohol while having dinner at restaurants is around $30 per consumer

As U.S. consumers gather together at restaurants to toast the holidays, water and other non-alcoholic beverages will likely be in many glasses. Half (50%) of consumers plan to dine at or order from restaurants for December holidays.1

When eating out for dinner, 61% of consumers say they typically order non-alcoholic beverages; 33% of consumers typically just drink water with most favoring tap water.

Restaurant operators say this is a growing trend-more than half (55%) report that more guests are choosing to drink water instead of ordering other beverages.

This is according to Popmenu's nationwide surveys of 874 U.S. consumers, ages 21 and older, and 365 U.S. restaurant leaders in September 2024 and 1,000 U.S. consumers in November 2024.

"Whether the choice is budget-driven, lifestyle-driven or just a matter of taste, water is becoming a go-to drink at restaurants," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "However, we will continue to see a steady demand for spirits, wine, beer, and other beverages during holiday celebrations and beyond. Most restaurant operators say alcohol purchases by guests have remained the same or increased year over year. The same goes for soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages."

Alcohol Consumption at Restaurants

Half (50%) of restaurant operators who serve alcohol say alcohol purchases have remained the same year over year; 22% say they have increased while 28% say they have declined. On average, consumers say they spend around $30 on alcohol while having dinner at restaurants.

Most Popular Holiday Cocktails

When asked to identify their preferred cocktail during holiday festivities, the most popular choice was a Margarita (as indicated by 1 in 4 consumers). Rounding out the top five were Whiskey Sour, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, and Old Fashioned. When ordering a cocktail, 46% of consumers specify top shelf.

Most Popular Alcoholic Beverages in General

Among those who order alcoholic beverages at restaurants, drinks with hard liquor ranked highest with tequila and vodka chosen most often.



Hard liquor – 41% of consumers



Beer - 35%



Wine – 21%

Other – 3%

Nearly 1 in 5 consumers (18%) have ordered alcoholic beverages "to go" from restaurants; 53% have not but would consider it.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Consumption at Restaurants

More than half (58%) of restaurant operators say non-alcoholic beverage purchases have remained the same year over year; 24% say they have increased while 19% say they have declined. Most operators (59%) offer mocktails or non-alcoholic versions of beer, wine, and spirits.

Most Popular Non-Alcoholic Beverages

When it comes to non-alcoholic options, it's no surprise that soft drinks are chosen most often (as indicated by 51% of consumers). Other top choices are water and tea.

When it comes to drinking water at restaurants, 42% of consumers prefer tap, 30% prefer bottled, and 8% prefer sparkling; 20% of consumers say they don't drink water at restaurants.

Survey Methodology

Popmenu conducted an anonymous, nationwide study of 874 U.S. consumers, ages 21 and older, from September 6 to September 7, 2024. The company also conducted an anonymous, nationwide survey of U.S. restaurant owners and operators from September 5 to September 20, 2024.

1Data on dining out for December holidays came from Popmenu's anonymous, nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, which ran from November 17 to November 18, 2024.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu .



