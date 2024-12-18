Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peracetic Acid Analysis by Grade (Solution Grade, Distilled Grade), Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer, Others), End-use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peracetic acid market size reached US$ 977.2 million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 1.81 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2032. The widespread adoption of peracetic acid in the agricultural sector, the rising adoption of peracetic acid for efficient water treatment solutions, and the growing utilization of peracetic acid in healthcare settings represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Peracetic Acid Market Trends

Significant growth in the agriculture industry majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the widespread adoption of peracetic acid in the agricultural sector due to its ability to prevent and manage bacterial and fungal growth in soil and crops. Additionally, the rising adoption of peracetic acid for efficient water treatment solutions, as well as the growing global demand for safe drinking water is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the growing utilization of peracetic acid in healthcare settings for surface disinfection, equipment sterilization, and as a high-level disinfectant for medical instruments is significantly supporting the demand. This is due to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and the need for effective disinfection and sterilization practices.

In addition, the growing demand for high-quality paper products and the rising need for eco-friendly production practices are driving the use of peracetic acid in the pulp and paper industry, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing use of peracetic acid in organic and natural products to ensure the absence of harmful chemicals and toxins, thereby meeting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products, is also driving the market. Furthermore, the integration of advanced reactors and optimized production processes enhance the production capacity of peracetic acid, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid industrialization and continual technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global peracetic acid market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on grade, application and end-use industry.

Grade Insights:



Solution Grade Distilled Grade

According to the report, solution grade represented the largest segment.

Application Insights:



Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer Others

According to the report, disinfectant accounted for the largest market share.

End-use Industry Insights:



Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Others

According to the report, food & beverage represented the largest segment.

Regional Insights



North America



United States

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

According to the report, Europe was the largest market for peracetic acid. Some of the factors driving Europe peracetic acid market include the significant growth in the agriculture industry, technological advancements, and favorable government regulations.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global peracetic acid market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

Some of the companies covered include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Airedale Chemical Company, Diversey Inc., Ecolab Inc., Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik Industries, FMC Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences, Kemira Chemicals, Lenntech, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., National Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem, Seitz GmbH, Solvay S.A., etc.

