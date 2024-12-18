عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Welcomes Bosnian FM

12/18/2024 5:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Mohammad Hayati were present at the reception. (end)
