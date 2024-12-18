Kuwait Crown Prince Welcomes Bosnian FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received visiting Bosnian Foreign Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Mohammad Hayati were present at the reception. (end) mt

