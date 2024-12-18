Auction Of Treasury Bills On 20 December 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The treasury bills for sale have the following codes:

Name

Stock exchange code

Maturity

DGTB 03/03/25 25 / I 98-19740 3 March 2025 DGTB 02/06/25 25 / II 98-19823 2 June 2025

The sale will settle on 2 January 2025 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.