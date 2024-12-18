Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Landfill - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Landfill Gas was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The landfill gas market is expanding due to the need for renewable energy, technological advancements, and regulatory pressures. The global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving demand for LFG capture as an alternative energy source. Technological innovations in gas capture and purification enhance the viability of LFG projects, while government incentives make it economically attractive. Together, these factors are supporting growth in the landfill gas market as waste-to-energy initiatives become an essential part of sustainable waste management.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Landfill Gas market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Application (Electricity Generation Application, Heating Application, Combined Heat & Power Application, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East); Africa.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Landfill Gas Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Landfill Gas Market such as Ameresco, Inc., BCCK Holding Company, Biffa PLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., EDL and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 46 companies featured in this Global Landfill Gas Market report include:



