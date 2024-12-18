Landfill Gas Industry Assessment With Market Forecasts To 2030: Revenues To Reach US$ 2 Billion, Driven By The Increasing Use For Electricity Generation And Heat Production
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electricity Generation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Heating Application segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $436.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $431.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Landfill gas - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Landfill Gas was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The landfill gas market is expanding due to the need for renewable energy, technological advancements, and regulatory pressures. The global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving demand for LFG capture as an alternative energy source. Technological innovations in gas capture and purification enhance the viability of LFG projects, while government incentives make it economically attractive. Together, these factors are supporting growth in the landfill gas market as waste-to-energy initiatives become an essential part of sustainable waste management.
Application (Electricity Generation Application, Heating Application, Combined Heat & Power Application, Other Applications).
World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East); Africa.
How is the Global Landfill Gas Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Landfill Gas Market such as Ameresco, Inc., BCCK Holding Company, Biffa PLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., EDL and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 46 companies featured in this Global Landfill Gas Market report include:
Ameresco, Inc. BCCK Holding Company Biffa PLC Clean Harbors, Inc. EDL Enerflex Ltd. Gastechnik Himmel GmbH Generon Infinis Limited INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co OG
| 190
| 2023-2030
| $1.6 Billion
| $2 Billion
| 3.6%
| Global
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Driving Adoption of Landfill Gas Recovery Increasing Use of Landfill Gas for Electricity Generation and Heat Production Growing Interest in Landfill Gas as a Sustainable Alternative to Fossil Fuels Government Incentives and Subsidies for Landfill Gas-To-Energy Projects Expansion of Landfill Gas Recovery Infrastructure in Waste Management Facilities Advancements in Gas Purification Technologies Enhancing Efficiency of Landfill Gas Use Increasing Applications of Landfill Gas in Industrial and Commercial Heating Growth in Carbon Credit Markets Supporting Investment in Landfill Gas Projects Rising Awareness of Environmental Impact of Methane Emissions from Landfills Expansion of Landfill Gas Use in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Increasing Utilization of Landfill Gas for Vehicle Fuel in Green Transportation Technological Innovations Reducing Operational Costs in Landfill Gas Collection
