Blackrock Bets Big On Brazil: Itaúsa Stake Grows Amid Market Challenges

BlackRock now holds over 357 million preferred shares of Itaúsa, representing about 5% of this share class. This investment stands out against the backdrop of Itaúsa's recent stock performance, which has seen a 13% drop since November.



Itaúsa, a holding company with deep roots in Brazil's economy, owns a significant portion of Itaú Unibanco, the country's largest private bank. Its portfolio also includes stakes in companies across various sectors, from footwear to energy.



Despite market headwinds, Itaúsa reported strong financials for the first half of 2024. The company's net income jumped 30% compared to the previous year, reaching R$7.2 billion.



This growth occurred even as Brazil grapples with high interest rates, currently above 10.5%. BlackRock 's increased investment in Itaúsa aligns with its broader strategy to expand in emerging markets.







The asset manager has been on a buying spree, spending billions to strengthen its position in private markets globally. Itaúsa's CEO, Alfredo Setubal, remains optimistic about the company's prospects.



He anticipates higher dividend payments in 2025, driven by improved profits from Itaúsa's investee companies. This potential for increased returns likely caught BlackRock's attention.



The timing of BlackRock's move is noteworthy. By increasing its stake when Itaúsa's shares are undervalued, BlackRock positions itself for potential gains if the stock rebounds. This strategy reflects a long-term view of Brazil's economic potential.

