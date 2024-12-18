Power Play: Brazil’S Cabinet Shuffle Reveals Deeper Political Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Lula of Brazil is planning a cabinet reshuffle to strengthen his alliances and secure support for his agenda. The Workers' Party (PT) currently holds 13 of 38 ministerial positions.



However, this dominance may soon shift to accommodate centrist parties like PSD, PP, MDB, Podemos, and União Brasil. These parties could prove crucial for congressional backing and future electoral success.



In addition, the reshuffle aims to balance power and appease dissatisfied allies. Lula's team views the PT 's ministerial presence as the only "fat" that can be trimmed.



Speculation about cabinet changes intensified after the government's proposed spending cuts, sent to Congress on November 29, sparked discontent among allied parties. They demanded more time and budget amendments in exchange for their support.



Lula's political calculations extend beyond immediate legislative needs. He is already considering the 2026 presidential race, aiming to attract or neutralize centrist parties that might field rival candidates.







The government plans to reshuffle the cabinet after Carnival in March 2025, giving the new Congressional leadership time to settle in. A significant change may take place in the Ministry of Mines and Energy.



Alexandre Silveira of PSD might be replaced by a nominee from MDB or Republicanos. This move would be purely political, aiming to satisfy coalition partners.



The government is paying special attention to PSD, which elected the most mayors in 2024 and has influential members linked to opposition figures. Other ministries under consideration for changes include Social Development and the Communications Secretariat.



In short, these adjustments reflect Lula 's desire to improve government performance and communication. The success of these moves could significantly impact Brazil's political trajectory.

MENAFN18122024007421016031ID1109006358