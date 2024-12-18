United Development Company Partners With Dreama In Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Within the framework of the permanent partnership and cooperation to consolidate partnership and contribution to social responsibility, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, and the Orphan Care Center“Dreama” signed their framework agreement for cooperation between the two parties, as this agreement aims to enhance humanitarian and social initiatives in the country, by providing effective support to orphaned children.

The agreement includes several key points and clauses, most notably the commitment of both parties to ensure that Dreama's members participate in local and national events organized on The Pearl and Gewan Islands. This provides them with the opportunity to engage in and contribute to community activities. In addition, joint awareness events and programs will be organized to be agreed upon later, to enhance community awareness about orphans' issues and needs.

Key areas of cooperation

The agreement centers on the commitment of both UDC and Dreama to involve Dreama's members in events held at UDC's The Pearl and Gewan Islands by engaging them in various community activities. Both organizations seek to enhance the social experiences and confidence of orphaned children, while also fostering a sense of community and inclusion. From cultural festivals to sports events, this participation will provide Dreama's members with meaningful experiences that connect them to the broader social fabric of Qatar.

This agreement serves as a fundamental pillar to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between United Development Company and Dreama Center in supporting community initiatives, particularly in preparing the children of Dreama to enhance their professional growth and personal development through providing them with training opportunities and through their continuous engagement in community activities organized on The Pearl and Gewan Islands. This partnership contributes to achieving a shared vision focused on developing the individual capabilities of the participants, thereby enhancing their active role in the community.

Skills development and employment opportunities

A key part of the cooperation is UDC's commitment to providing short-term administrative training and skill development opportunities for Dreama's members. UDC recognizes the importance of equipping Dream's children with practical skills that will help them succeed in the future in Qatar's growing job market.

These training programs, available on a rolling basis, will focus on equipping participants with essential workplace skills such as communication, organization, and basic administrative knowledge. By preparing these children for the professional world, UDC aims to help them build stable and prosperous futures, contributing positively to Qatar's workforce and economy.

UDC's vision for social responsibility

The agreement with Dreama Center is a significant step forward in UDC's corporate social responsibility strategy, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting all groups within Qatar's society. As the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, UDC is deeply invested in not only building world-class communities but also in ensuring that these communities are inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible.

Dreama Orphan Care Center in Qatar is a specialized institution dedicated to providing comprehensive care for orphans and fostering their family stability through innovative programs and initiatives that facilitate their integration into society. The center offers social, psychological, and educational support to its children, focusing on developing their skills and abilities for a promising future.