Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market Projects To Reach US$ 6.15 Billion Valuation By 2034

Rockville Pike, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein hydrolysate ingredient market is projected to reach US$ 6.15 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 3.53 billion in 2024, according to a new analysis compiled by Fact.MR.

The need for protein hydrolysate ingredients is rising as the sports nutrition industry is expanding globally and more individuals are embracing active lifestyles and fitness. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts consume protein hydrolysate components extensively because they help in muscle recovery and enhance performance as they are easily absorbed and quickly digested. Since these ingredients support muscle growth and regeneration, they are ideal for use in sports nutrition products and post-workout supplements.

The North American region is projected to account for a significant global market share over the next ten years. Since clinical nutrition, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition are in high demand in the region, there is a growing demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients. This regional market also benefits from a well-established technological infrastructure that is pushing improvements in enzymatic hydrolysis and production methods.





Worldwide demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients is projected to rise at 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to hold 25.1% of the global market share in 2024.

China is a leading player in the East Asia region and is set to account for 49.2% market share in 2024.

Based on form, demand for liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients is evaluated to reach a market value of US$ 3.19 billion by 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 1.38 billion by 2034-end.

The market in the United States is projected to reach US$ 719.2 million by 2034. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

“Leading companies manufacturing protein hydrolysate ingredients are focusing on creating new and improved formulations with better features and benefits to stand out with product differentiation and draw in a sizable customer base,” says a Fact.MR analyst

High Preference for Liquid Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

When compared to powder, liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are widely preferred as they are seen to be simpler and easier to utilize. Producers prefer to add them to drinks and liquid food products as they are easy to integrate and don't require further blending or processing. Additionally, liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are generally considered to be more easily absorbed by the body than powder form, which appeals to people looking for reliable and useful protein sources. Liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are commonly used in sports and nutritional drinks, where good absorption and convenience are critical factors.

Key Market Players Driving the Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market

The key businesses in the Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market include DuPont; Kerry Group plc; Glanbia plc; Abbott Laboratories; Brenntag AG; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Cargill; Ingredion Incorporated; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Evonik Industries AG; AMCO Proteins; Carbery Group Limited; and Hilmar Ingredients.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Industry News & Sales Trends

Leading players in the protein hydrolysate ingredient market are focusing on developing advanced formulations that offer enhanced benefits and functionalities to differentiate their products and attract a broader consumer base. Additionally, many companies are expanding their product portfolios by introducing various types of protein hydrolysate ingredients or incorporating them into diverse food and beverage applications.

In July 2024, Jakob Pedersen, General Manager and Head of North America at Arla Foods Ingredients, announced to FoodNavigator-USA that the company's whey protein hydrolysates received FDA approval. This approval facilitates their use in infant formulas to support allergy management and gut health without impacting consumer costs.

In February 2024, Roquette, a leading ingredient manufacturer, introduced four versatile pea proteins aimed at improving the taste and texture of plant-based, protein-rich foods.

In December 2022, Bunge, a global agribusiness leader, invested approximately US$ 550 million to build a new facility dedicated to producing soy protein concentrate (SPC) and textured soy protein concentrate (TSPC) to meet the growing demand for plant-based ingredients.

The global soy protein hydrolysate market is valued at US$ 1.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.83 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The global protein supplements market is valued at US$ 22.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% over the next decade.

The estimated size of the global market for plant protein ingredients in 2024 is $14.19 billion USD. By the end of 2034, the global market for plant protein components is expected to be worth US$28.97 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% .

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, the global hydrolyzed plant protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,978.1 million by 2034, up from US$ 2,456.2 million in 2024.

The global shrimp hydrolysate market is expected to be worth US$293.5 million . It is expected to grow at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% to reach US$675.9 million by 2034. In 2024, liquid shrimp hydrolysate will have a 50.1% market share and be valued at around US$147.0 million.





in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the protein hydrolysate ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient type (whey, meat, casein, milk, plants), form (liquid, powder), and application (food & beverages, nutritional supplements, animal feed), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

