(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Appoints CTO Eisaku Ito as Next President & CEO, Announces Changes in Board and Executive-level Personnel - Ito will promote portfolio optimization to continue MHI Group's growth and contribute to solving societal challenges.

- Current CEO, Seiji Izumisawa, will assume role of Chairman of the Board.

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced executive-level personnel changes effective March 31 and April 1, 2025, and made nominations for Members of the Board to be proposed at the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 27, 2025. MHI also announced the appointment of current Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Eisaku Ito, as President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds Seiji Izumisawa, who will take on the role of Chairman of the Board after six years as MHI's top executive. These appointments were approved at a meeting of MHI's Board of Directors held in Tokyo today.



Mr. Ito will assume the role of President & CEO after serving as Executive Vice President, CTO, and Head of the Technology Strategy Office since April 2020, his latest position in a career that spans over 30 years at MHI. In a previous role, Mr. Ito promoted the development of a wide range of our company's technologies and businesses, the improvement of business processes, and the marketing of new products and services. He also played an important role in responding to the rapid evolution of digitalization and AI technologies by establishing the Digital Innovation Headquarters. Going forward under Mr. Ito's leadership, we will work to achieve further growth as one of Japan's leading manufacturing and technology companies.

During his tenure as President & CEO, Mr. Izumisawa led the restructuring of the thermal power business, the discontinuation of SpaceJet development, and the divestment of the machine tools business. In FY2023, the final year of the 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan, order intake, revenue, and profit reached record highs, making a significant contribution to improving the company's margins. In addition, Mr. Izumisawa has been working to enhance our future growth areas, including the businesses related to the Energy Transition.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Izumisawa said, "MHI Group is now working to strengthen our portfolio of businesses by leveraging the business and financial foundations we have built over many years, while contributing to societal challenges such as the realization of Carbon Neutrality and addressing national security concerns. We must steadily develop our growing core businesses-Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC), Nuclear Power, and Defense-while striving to commercialize our future growth areas. For this reason, MHI now requires a leader with knowledge of a wide range of businesses and technologies, fairness, a sense of responsibility to resolve a variety issues, and a determination to take on the challenges of the future. Mr. Ito has deep insight into MHI's core businesses, including gas turbines, and a wide range of technical expertise. Moreover, he has succeeded in resolving many product development issues in the past, and I am confident that his tenacity and leadership will enable MHI to achieve further growth."

Mr. Ito commented, "The reforms enacted by Mr. Izumizawa have further advanced MHI Group's position as a global company. Following the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, both revenue and profit are now at record highs. As we continue to receive strong orders, we will work to build a robust business structure and value chain to reliably deliver products and solutions to our customers. We will also focus on developing diverse talent and technological infrastructure while promoting digitalization and automation. I am honored to be able to take on the challenge of leading MHI and of joining our Group employees in efforts to optimize the portfolio of businesses, execute our growth strategy, and fulfill our commitments to solve long-term societal challenges-including through MISSION NET ZERO (2040 Carbon Neutrality Declaration)-all with the goal of achieving further growth."

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Energy, Alternatives