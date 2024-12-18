BGT: Cummins Confirms Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Remainder Of The Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood will be out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series due to calf injury.

Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia's warm-ups on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the opening session on Day 4 before leaving the field with calf soreness. The 33-year-old pacer then underwent scans to assess the severity of the injury. Medical scans later confirmed he had strained his right calf, which led the pacer to miss the rest of the series.

"In terms of Joshie (Hazlewood), yes, obviously not ideal. He'll miss the series. Yeah, take a few weeks to recover and then build up again from there. So not sure exactly when that looks like, but it'll be at least this series," said Cummins to ABC Sport after the day's play on Wednesday.

Hazlewood arrived late on the field at the start of Day 4 play on Tuesday and appeared to struggle when he began his spell, rarely exceeding 131 kmph. During the drinks break following that over, he was seen engaged in an extended discussion with Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before leaving the field.

Reflecting on missing the rest of the series due to injury, Hazlewood expressed disappointment but insists that he will bounce back stronger.

"Disappointed that I couldn't bowl for the Gabba Test due to injury, but it's all part of the game. I'll be working hard to bounce back and get back to doing what I love with the team.. Good luck to the team ! Wishing the lads all the best for the remaining series – let's get the win!" he posted on X.

Australia made only one change in their playing 11 for the third Test, which ended in draw, with Hazlewood replacing Scott Boland, who then took five wickets in the Adelaide Test when Hazlewood missed the game due to his side injury.

In Hazlewood's absence, Boland is firmly back in contention to play the Boxing Day Test, starting from December 26 at the MCG.

Notably, Hazlewood hurt the same calf in August ahead of Australia's limited-overs tour of the UK, which led him to miss the T20 series against Scotland, but he featured in matches against England.