FM, Russian Counterpart Discuss Syria, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.18 (Petra) -- of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov focusing on the recent developments in Syria, efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and ways to enhance bilateral relations between Jordan and Russia.During the phone call, Safadi emphasized that halting the aggression on Gaza and ending the resulting humanitarian crisis are essential first steps toward de-escalating tensions in the region.Safadi also expressed Jordan's strong solidarity with the Syrian people during this pivotal moment in their history, advocating for the rebuilding of a unified Syria, free from violations of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the threat of terrorism.He stressed the importance of respecting Syria's will and choices in establishing a new, inclusive government that reflects the rights and aspirations of all Syrians.Additionally, Safadi warned of the severe consequences of ongoing Israeli aggression against Syrian territory, condemning it as a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation.Both Safadi and Lavrov reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the bilateral relations between their two countries.