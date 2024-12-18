MSDF Holds Event At 'Enaya' Center To Mark National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Community Care Department, celebrated Qatar National Day during an event held yesterday at the Enaya Center at Al Rumailah Hospital, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community care and its effective role in community development.

This participation comes as part of the activities organised by the ministry on the occasion of Qatar National Day, where the esteemed persons staying at the 'Enaya' Center were honoured, in cooperation with the Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care, in a step that reflects the ministry's commitment to highlighting the importance of the role of this group in building the Qatari society.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised the importance of the role of esteemed figures in society, and making them feel the community's appreciation for them through their participation in this special national day, considering that honouring esteemed figures on this occasion is part of appreciating their efforts and profound contributions to building Qatari society, and an affirmation of the ministry's commitment to the values of appreciation and respect towards previous generations who played a major role in the renaissance of society.

This participation is an opportunity to strengthen human values in society and to consolidate the spirit of giving and effective participation, which contributes to building a more cohesive society. It also reflects Qatar's commitment to achieving the goals of QNV 2030. MSDF continues its ongoing efforts to support the esteemed in Qatari society, which enhances their active participation and emphasizes their rich contributions to the country's renaissance.