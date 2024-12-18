Thailand's Biggest Countdown: Central Pattana Leads A World-Class New Year's Celebration

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Central Pattana plc, Thailand's leading developer and operator of 41 Central shopping centers, joins forces with the Authority of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to launch“centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025” at centralwOrld, the“Times Square of Asia.” With a 500-million-baht investment, Central Pattana creates an unparalleled world-class countdown event featuring exclusive performances from top Thai artists and more than 500 performers nationwide. This celebration will energize New Year's festivities at major countdown destinations including Central World Bangkok, Central Pattaya, Central Phuket, Central Chiangmai, and Central Samui-key draws for international visitors.

Central World Bangkok stands as a world-class shopping and dining hub, hosting over 500 stores-from high-end global brands to local favorites-alongside top-tier entertainment and services. Its prime location in the CBD makes it a magnet for both locals and international travelers, comparable to New York's Times Square.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Pattana plc, said:“For over two decades, our New Year countdown has helped centralwOrld earn its reputation as the 'Times Square of Asia.' Each year, we unite more than 250,000 people at this convenient city-center venue to create historic moments and elevate Thai artists onto the Asian and global stage. We are proud that Central World Bangkok, Central Pattaya, Central Chiangmai, and Central Phuket have received the Traveler's Choice Awards from TripAdvisor, solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for all.”

Countdown Highlights at centralwOrld,“The Times Square of Asia,” on December 31:



Digital Art Toys Showcase : Experience the world's first New Year countdown to feature beloved Digital Art Toys like Labubu, Zimomo, Estella, and Jessica x Abigail. These characters spread joy and excitement, adding fresh fun to the festivities.

Asian Sensation Performances : Enjoy surprise shows by“Countdown Angels” and celebrated artists who have headlined international music festivals, delivering nonstop entertainment.

Largest Panoramic Screen : Marvel at the 3,790 m2 panOramix screen, the world's largest interactive digital display, showcasing spectacular countdown visuals.

Global 180° Fireworks : Witness more than 10,000 fireworks in vivid, on-trend colors. Specially designed fireworks and inspiring messages address global issues and encourage a hopeful outlook. Unmatched Convenience & Safety : With the BTS Skytrain open until 2 AM, ample parking, multiple access points, and strict safety measures, centralwOrld ensures a smooth, secure experience for hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Join the centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025 from December 21–31, 2024 (free entry) and enjoy Thailand Countdown 2025 celebrations at major landmarks across the country. Experience live entertainment from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM, or watch online via Multi View on centralwOrld's Facebook and YouTube from 5:30 PM to 12:30 AM on December 31, 2024. Celebrate the New Year in spectacular style!

