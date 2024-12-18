Police find 5 family members dead in Utah, survivor hospitalized

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Five individuals of a Utah family were found dead in their West Valley City house, police stated.



A 17 years old was found alive at the location and moved to a hospital, Deputy Communications Director Roxeanne Vainuku said to ABC News.



The dead members are all thought to be family members and were a 42 years old male, a 38 years old female, an 11 years old boy, a 9 years old girl and a 2 years old girl, in line with the police.



An individual of the family called the police on Monday following not having the ability to communicate with the woman who lives in the house, West Valley City Police Department stated on X.



The police departed to the location but were unable to communicate with anyone inside the house. Following looking "in windows" and talking to neighbors, when the police did not "find any indications of an emergency or crime" they requested the family member to keep in touch, police stated.



Following the woman didn't come to work on Tuesday, the family individual who initially contacted the police went back to the house and entered the garage, finding the 17 years old wounded with an apparent pistol injury, in line with the police.



