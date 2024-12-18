عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dealhub Introduces API-First CPQ To Deliver Automated Headless Quoting


12/18/2024 4:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub, the leading provider of advanced, enterprise-grade Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform, announced the release of its API-First, headless quoting architecture. The new headless quoting environment extends the power and flexibility of DealHub CPQ to support quote automations across all sales channels, including PLG, e-commerce and self-service portals.

Continue Reading

Dealhub Introduces API-First CPQ To Deliver Automated Headless Quoting Image
DealHub introduces API-First CPQ to deliver Automated Headless Quoting

DealHub API-First CPQ provides organizations the flexibility to develop scalable quoting solutions powered by DealHub's robust logic-driven, configurable Playbooks. The headless quoting environment provides a composable and modular architecture that can be seamlessly integrated with revenue applications and custom user interfaces.

"API powered quoting will open a world of opportunities for DealHub customers to rapidly and effortlessly deploy new omnichannel revenue streams , from a single hub," stated Eyal Orgil, Chief Revenue Officer at DealHub. "Headless quoting is a further example of the
expanded possibilities provided with DealHub CPQ and the non-stop innovation we continue to introduce to redefine the modern CPQ."

DealHub API-First Headless Quoting can be leveraged to support all sales processes, from new business to renewals and amendments. The Headless environment provides full access to DealHub's rich CPQ functionality, including:

  • Configurable Logic-engine to generate error-free quotes and contracts
  • Multi-dimensional pricing able to dynamically set the most applicable pricing
  • Seamless back-end integration with Salesforce,
    HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics and other CRMs
  • Powerful call-outs and queries to sync with
    ERP-based pricebooks, external product catalogs, and other back-end systems

About DealHub

DealHub delivers a business-logic driven engine to power the complete Quote-to-Revenue
workflow incorporating CPQ , CLM , Subscription Billing , DealRoom , and new composable API-First Headless Quoting. This intelligent flow drives revenue execution from new business to renewed customers without delays and errors, ensuring a superior buyer experience across all revenue streams.

For more information, visit dealhub
or follow DealHub on LinkedIn .

Photo:

SOURCE DealHub

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109006083


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search