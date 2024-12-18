(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets closes 2024 with a series of remarkable milestones, reinforcing its position as a leader in the trading industry. From record-breaking accolades to impactful partnerships and community contributions, the year has been a testament to Vantage's vision and commitment to excellence.

Vantage Markets Celebrates a Landmark Year of Achievements in 2024

In 2024, Vantage earned 26 prestigious awards , a 1.6x increase compared to the previous year. These accolades span innovation, customer service, and trading technology, underscoring the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled value to its global community of traders.

This year also marked Vantage's three-year partnership with McLaren Racing , a collaboration that brought shared values of speed, precision, and performance to the global stage. Through this partnership, Vantage connected with millions of fans and traders worldwide, reinforcing its brand identity as a high-performance trading platform.

Vantage celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, highlighting a journey of consistent growth and technological advancements. From humble beginnings to a global presence, the company remains committed to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and resources.

Reflecting on these achievements, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer of Vantage, shared: "2024 has been a transformative year for Vantage. Celebrating 15 years of excellence, achieving a record number of industry awards, and successful partnership with McLaren, we have solidified our position as a global leader. As we look forward, our focus remains on innovation, empowering traders, and fostering a vibrant trading community."

In addition to its business achievements, Vantage continues to make a positive impact through the Vantage Foundation , which addresses critical social challenges such as mental health, financial literacy, and social isolation. By supporting local charities and global initiatives, Vantage demonstrates its commitment to giving back and fostering community well-being.

With its sights set on 2025, Vantage aims to build on the strong foundation laid in 2024. By prioritizing technological innovation, community engagement, and sustainability, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in the trading industry.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

SOURCE Vantage

