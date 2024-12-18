Correction: Correction: RCI Banque: ‘’2023 Annual Report’’
Date
12/18/2024 4:16:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) December 18th , 2024
RCI Banque: ''2023 Annual Report''
A corrected version of the '2023 Annual Report'' prepared in PDF format is now available on the Mobilize financial Services website
Attachment
RCI2023_MOBILIZE_RAPPORT_ANNUEL_EN_2024_12_18
MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109006077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.