Bioethanol Industry Insights And Market Forecasts To 2030: Starch-Based Bioethanol Feedstocks Anticipated To Account For $68 Billion In Revenues

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioethanol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Bioethanol was estimated at US$62.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$157.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The bioethanol market's growth is driven by a powerful combination of regulatory support, environmental sustainability goals, and technological advancements in production processes. Governments worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to encourage bioethanol usage, such as blending mandates that require a minimum percentage of bioethanol in gasoline. These policies aim to reduce emissions and decrease fossil fuel dependency, making bioethanol a vital element of national energy strategies in regions like North America, Europe, and Brazil, where it is seen as integral to reducing transportation-related emissions.

Growing public and corporate emphasis on sustainability also supports bioethanol demand, as companies and consumers increasingly seek green alternatives in response to climate change. Advancements in production technology are further accelerating bioethanol's market expansion, particularly the development of second- and third-generation bioethanol, which can be produced from non-food sources, including agricultural residues, forestry byproducts, and algae. These innovations reduce competition with food crops, improve the carbon efficiency of bioethanol, and enable the use of a broader range of feedstocks, enhancing both sustainability and scalability.

Additionally, the rising interest in bio-based economies and the pursuit of energy security are driving investments in bioethanol production across emerging markets, where bioethanol can contribute to energy independence and rural economic development. Together, these factors are positioning bioethanol as a key renewable fuel option, reinforcing its role in the global transition toward low-carbon energy solutions and supporting a sustainable energy future.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Bioethanol market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Feedstock (Starch-based, Sugar-based, Cellulose-based); End-Use (Transportation, Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Starch-based Bioethanol segment, which is expected to reach US$68 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.4%. The Sugar-based Bioethanol segment is also set to grow at 13.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.2% CAGR to reach $39.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Global Bioethanol Market report include:



Absolute Energy Inc.

Aemetis

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Big River Resources

BP PLC

CropEnergies

Flint Hills Resources

Green Plains

Guardian Energy Management Pacific Ethanol

Key Attributes