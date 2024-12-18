Nykredit Realkredit A/S Publishes Supplement No 2 To Base Prospectus Dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
12/18/2024 4:16:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 2 to Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes supplement no 2 to Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 for the issuance of European covered bonds (premium), European covered bonds and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and supplements are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus and the supplement can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel + 45 44 55 16 78.
Attachments
Nykredit Realkredit publishes supplement no 2 to Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024
Tillæg nr. 2 af 18 december 2024 til Basisprospekt_uk
MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109006066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.