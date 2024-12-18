Intake Filter Media Market To Reach USD 6.85 Billion By 2027, Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intake Filter Market

Use of nanotechnology for air filtration and strict regulations about harmful automobile emissions drive the growth of the intake filter media market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Intake Filter Media valued at $5.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $6.85 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors, such as stringent government regulations regarding harmful automobile emissions and use of nanotechnology for air filtration, are expected to drive the growth of the global intake filter media market . However, certification changes for the use of inlet barrier filters for helicopters and the emergence of washable air filters are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for intake filter media for alternative fuel vehicles is expected to offer potential opportunities for the global intake filter media market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 310 Pages) at:Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global intake filter media market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the implementation of emission and fuel economy related standards & regulations in the country. Intake filter media is the air filtration component fitted in air filters to capture dust and other particles from the air before allowing them to enter the engine. Different types of air filter media (cellulose-based or synthetic) are used according to different applications such as automotive, aerospace, marine vessels, and others. The use of intake air filter media blocks the entry of particulate matter into the engine's cylinders, where it can result in drastic damage to engine and can lead to the contamination of the fuel.The global intake filter media market is segmented on the basis of application, filter media, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held more than two-thirds of the market in 2019.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Use of nanotechnology for air filtration and stringent government regulations about harmful automobile emissions have boosted the growth of the global Intake Filter Media Market. However, the advent of washable air filters hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for aircraft filters and intake filter media for alternative fuel vehicles would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The global intake filter media market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast. Moreover, the region held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.On the basis of filter media, the synthetic segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the cellulose segment dominated in 2019, holding around four-fifths of the marketGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the high demand for intake filter media by the automotive industry. The advent of nanofibers is anticipated to propel the demand for air filters equipped with nanofiber media. Filters fitted with nonwovens can attain considerably larger dust capture capacities than their cellulose-based filter media. With rapid urbanization in developing countries, an increased demand for vehicles is being witnessed, which is anticipated to drive the demand for air filter media over the years. Moreover, the aerospace segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Aircraft engines run at higher speeds and a small error or lower efficiency can lead to drastic circumstances. Maintaining air quality that enters the aircraft engines is of utmost importance. An aircraft travels across different regions with different air qualities, and the presence of dust in the air can hamper the performance of the engine if an appropriate air filter media is not installed.Inquiry Before Buying:On the basis of filter media, the intake filter media market is segregated into cellulose and synthetic. The cellulose segment dominated the filter media segment in 2019, owing to its low cost and good filtering capacity. However, synthetic filter media is becoming immensely popular, owing to its superior filtration capacities and the advent of nanofiber-based intake filter media is anticipated to boost the segment's growth over the forecast timeframe.The key players profiled in this report includeBRACKETT AERO FILTERS, INC., K&N ENGINEERING, INC., SOGEFI S.P.A., HENGST S, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, CUMMINS INC.c, ACDELCO (SUBSIDIARY OF GENERAL MOTORS), PORVAIR FILTRATION GROUP, MANN+HUMMEL INTERNATIONAL GMBH & CO. 