Diabetic Footwear Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 14.18 Billion By 2031, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Major countries in each region have been mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global Diabetic Footwear market.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global Diabetic footwear market accounted for $5.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.90 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025.Rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes, and surge in per capita income coupled with increased expenditure on diabetes treatment have boosted the growth of the global diabetic footwear market. However, lack of awareness toward diabetic footwear and high cost hamper the market growth. On the contrary, budding role of e-commerce and brand expansion in diabetic footwear are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Download Sample Copy Of Report@The global diabetic footwear market is divided on the basis of distribution channel, end user, type, and geography. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online platform, specialty store, footwear store, and others. The specialty store segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the online platform segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into women and men. The women segment dominated in 2018, contributing more than three-fifths of the market. However, the men segment is estimated to register CAGR of 9.3% during the study period.Based on type, the market is categorized into shoes, sandals, and slippers. The shoes segment held lion's share in 2018, contributing more than half of the market. However, the sandals segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% through 2025.For Purchase Inquiry:The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.The report offers an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as DJO Global Inc. (U.S.)Podartis Srl (Italy)Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.)Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.)I-Runner (U.S.)Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.)Finn Comfort (U.S.)Pilgrim Shoes (U.S.)Drew Shoes (U.S.)Similar Reports :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

