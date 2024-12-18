David DE CRAEMER appointed CEO of Aginode

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE. (December 18, 2024) - Effective December 10, 2024, David DE CRAEMER is appointed CEO of Aginode, a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of connectivity solutions for digital networks in FTTx, Mobile, LAN, and Datacenter markets.



Aginode has been part of the investment portfolio of Syntagma Capital since November 1, 2023.



David DE CRAEMER joins Aginode with 25 years of experience in key positions and general management roles within international groups specializing in electronic components, networking solutions, and telecommunications systems.



David holds a degree in economics, finance, and management from KU Leuven University (Belgium). He started his career in logistics at TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco) before moving to key roles in Finance at Business Unit and EMEA level. In 2016, he joined the CommScope Group as VP, initially in Product Management and Transformation, before taking responsibility for European Sales. In 2023, David joined the Sterlite Group as Global Head of Optical Connectivity.



Frank COENEN, Operating Partner at Syntagma Capital, shareholder of Aginode, stated: “David comes with recognized exceptional leadership, a strong track record in setting a vision, defining a strategy and executing the required transformations. Under his leadership, Aginode will continue to tackle new challenges and seize opportunities to innovate, grow and create value for our employees, customers, and partners”.





