Q1-Q3 2024: Wolftank Group with strong sales and significantly improved operative results

18.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Q1-Q3 2024: Wolftank Group with strong sales and significantly improved operative results Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a global leader in environmental and solutions, continued its growth in the first nine months of 2024. Sales reached EUR 89.8m, after EUR 57.0m in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 7.0m (1-9 2023: EUR 3.2m), improving the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (1-9 2023: 5.6%). EBIT turned clearly positive to EUR 2.3m, after EUR -0.2m in the first three quarters 2023. The Group's strong order backlog amounted to more than EUR 110m as of 30 September 2024, up 150% from EUR 44.0m at the same reporting date last year. The Group's free cash flow was EUR 3.7m on 30 September 2024. The Group's core business, environmental remediation, remains the foundation of its operations. The stability and maturity of this segment provides a competitive advantage and supports the strong order backlog in growth areas as hydrogen. Sales in the Environmental Services segment reached EUR 62.2m, representing 69% of the Group's total sales. Hydrogen & Renewables sales amounted to EUR 12.5m (14% of total sales), Industrial Coatings & Maintenance sales totaled EUR 15.1m (17% of total sales). Continuous positive outlook

Wolftank Group's strong performance in the first three quarters of the year sets the stage for continued success driven by the company's deep industry expertise. By leveraging its strengths across different sectors, the Group is well positioned to continue its growth path. The company expects to meet the expectations of the capital markets by delivering on the guidance provided at time of the half-year results. "We have worked consistently to improve our performance in all business areas. For the first time in the history of Wolftank Group, we expect to exceed the EUR 100 million sales threshold, as we announced in September. This is a major milestone for our company and also for me personally. Our results lay an excellent foundation for further growth in the years to come," says CEO Peter Werth. After 10 years, he will hand over the position of CEO to Executive Board member Simon Reckla as of 1 January 2025. About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank Group AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information:



