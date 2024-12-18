Real Estate Trading Volume Reaches QR1.1Bn In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during November amounted to QR1,144,987,437.

Data from the analytical real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that 324 real estate deals were registered during the month.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen topped the most active transactions in terms of value during November, according to the real estate index, followed by the municipalities of Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya in terms of deal volumes.

The real estate market index for November revealed that the financial value of transactions in Doha Municipality amounted to QR 544,386,829, Al Rayyan Municipality amounted to QR 245,137,436, and QR 126,702,613 in Al Dhaayen Municipality, while the financial value of transactions in Umm Salal Municipality recorded QR 85,006,147, Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality recorded transactions worth QR75,378,658, Al Wakrah Municipality recorded transactions worth QR52,960,254, Al Shamal Municipality reached QR 15,271,000, while Al Sheehaniya Municipality recorded transactions worth QR 162,500.

In terms of the traded areas index, the indicators showed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen Municipalities recorded the most active municipalities for the traded real estate areas during November, with a rate of 31 percent for Al Rayyan, followed by Doha with 26 percent, then Al Dhaayen with 12 percent, while the Municipalities of Umm Salal and Al Khor and Al Thakhira recorded transactions worth 10 percent each, Al Wakrah Municipality 8 percent, Al Shamal Municipality 3 percent of the total traded areas.

In terms of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indicators showed that the most active municipalities during November were Doha Municipality with a rate of (33 percent), followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with a rate of (23 percent), then Al Dhaayen and Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipalities with a rate of (12 percent) each, while Umm Salal Municipality recorded transactions with a rate of (10 percent) and Al Shamal Municipality recorded (4 percent) of the total real estate transactions.

The average price per square foot for November ranged between (QR 367 - 922) in Doha, (QR 223 - 375) in Al Wakrah, (QR 294 - 446) in Al Rayyan, (QR 245 - 459) in Umm Salal, (QR 301 - 533) in Al Dhaayen, (QR 208 - 410) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, (QR 161 - 211) in Al Shamal, and (QR 159) in Al Shahaniya.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of (10) properties sold for November, of which Doha Municipality had 8 properties, and Al Rayyan and Al Dhaayen Municipalities had one property each.