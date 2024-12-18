QF Schools Celebrate QND Showcasing Unity, Tradition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation marked Qatar National Day with vibrant celebrations that honoured the nation's rich heritage, culture, and traditions. This annual occasion served as a unifying platform, bringing together students, teachers, and families to reflect on Qatar's journey while fostering a profound sense of pride and belonging.

School activities included interactive exhibits that brought Qatar's traditions and heritage to life, cultural displays that highlighted the nation's rich historical legacy, creative art workshops, and student-led performances that reflected Qatar's journey. Each activity was thoughtfully designed to deepen participants' connection to Qatar's history and values, providing a meaningful and inspiring experience for all attendees.

