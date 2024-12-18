Global Air Filter Media Market Expected To Reach $6.04 Billion At A CAGR Of 7.3% By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Filter Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

Has there been significant growth in the air filter media market?

The air filter media market size has indeed experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market expected to increase from $4.28 billion in 2023 to $4.55 billion in 2024, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth during the historic period can primarily be attributed to air quality concerns, stringent environmental regulations, industrialization and urbanization, HVAC system penetration, a rise in automotive production, and overall economic growth.

What will be the trend in the air filter media market size over the next few years?

The air filter media market size is expected to exhibit strong growth trends in the next few years. The market is projected to grow to $6.04 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased concerns regarding airborne diseases, a focus on indoor air quality, an e-commerce boom, growth in the electric vehicle sector, and stringent energy efficiency regulations. Major trends include technological advancements in filtration media, HVAC system upgrades and retrofits, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, smart air filtration technologies, and customization for specific applications.

What is the most significant driver for growth in the air filter media market?

The decline in global air quality is predicted to contribute significantly to the growth of the air filter media market during the forecast period. Air pollution poses severe health threats, leading to dangerous health conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancer. With reference to the US Environmental Protection Agency's national ambient air quality standards, exposure to PM2.5 should be limited to an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air daily. However, according to the 2021 World Air Quality Report, 16 out of 117 countries, regions, and territories, have surged beyond ten times of the standard micrograms per cubic meter, indicating a severe reduction in air quality. This decline, in turn, is expected to drive demand for air filters or purifiers, thereby contributing to the growth of the air filter media market.

Which companies are at the forefront of the air filter media market?

Major companies operating in the air filter media market include Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Cummins Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Berry Global Group, Freudenberg Group, Mann+Hummel, Lennox International Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., and Ahlstrom-Munksjo, among others.

What emerging trends are shaping the air filter media market?

One of the emerging trends shaping the market is the use of nanofibers and nano-coating on filter media to enhance dust separation efficiency. Companies such as Mann + Hummel and AWA Paper & Technological have developed nanofiber-coated filter media used in commercial vehicle air filters to enhance the efficiency of dust particles' separation up to 99.99%.

How is the air filter media market segmented?

The air filter media market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper

2 By Grade: HEPA, MERV, ULPA

3 By Application: HVAC, Air Purifier, Face Mask, APC, Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation

4 By End-Use: Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Other End-Users

What's the regional scenario in the air filter media market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air filter media market in 2023. This region is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the air filter media market during the forecast period.

