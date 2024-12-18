New Book From Warming To Warfare Reveals The Alarming Link Between Climate Change And Global Conflict

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Warming to Warfare: Climate Change and the Road to World War III by Steven W. Pearce. Available now.

Explore the between climate change, resource scarcity, and global conflict in this groundbreaking shaping the conversation on our future.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steven W. Pearce 's compelling new release explores how climate change fuels resource scarcity, migration, and geopolitical instability.A groundbreaking new book, From Warming to Warfare: Climate Change and the Road to World War III, sheds light on the alarming and often underestimated connections between climate change, resource scarcity, and global conflict. As the 21st century grapples with rising temperatures, dwindling resources, and intensifying geopolitical rivalries, this book offers a timely analysis of how these forces are reshaping the world.Authored by Steven W. Pearce, CEO of Pearce Sustainability Consulting Group and an expert in sustainability, global development, and conflict analysis, From Warming to Warfare takes readers on a journey through history and into the modern era. It examines how resource scarcity has driven wars, toppled empires, and destabilized regions while highlighting today's escalating tensions caused by climate-induced migration, economic blocs like BRICS and the G7, and the chilling potential for nuclear escalation.“This book is a wake-up call,” says Pearce.“Climate change is not just an environmental crisis-it's a geopolitical catalyst that threatens global stability. Understanding this intersection is key to navigating the future.”Key Highlights of the Book:.Historical and Modern Insights: How resource scarcity has triggered wars and shaped empires across history..Climate Change and Migration: Analyzing the role of environmental crises in displacing populations and intensifying geopolitical tensions..Global Alliances and Proxy Wars: How economic blocs and geopolitical strategies drive modern conflicts..Future Risks and Solutions: Recommendations for fostering international cooperation and sustainable solutions to address resource challenges.About the AuthorSteven W. Pearce, CEO of Pearce Sustainability Consulting Group, is an internationally recognized expert in sustainability and global conflict analysis with over 13 years of experience. He has worked with governments, NGOs, and international organizations to tackle climate, resource, and security challenges. Pearce's expertise combines historical insights with actionable strategies for navigating an increasingly unstable world.AvailabilityFrom Warming to Warfare: Climate Change and the Road to World War III is now available in paperback, eBook, and hardcover formats on major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and others.Order your copy here: .For interviews, media inquiries, or review copies, please contact:Steven W. Pearce...al | (530) 949-9674About Pearce Sustainability Consulting GroupPearce Sustainability Consulting Group (PSCG) partners with organizations worldwide to provide innovative sustainability strategies and conflict prevention solutions. As a partner of USAID, PSCG is committed to addressing environmental challenges, resource management, and fostering sustainable development for a resilient global future.

