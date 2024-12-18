Lyrid Releases 2024 End Of The Year Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 was a hard year for most companies. Despite this, Lyrid made the most of our opportunities and bolster our foundation, learn more about their 2024

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- These past 5 years have proven to be a time of extreme growth. The company is steadily reaching new heights, and 2024 was no different. 2024 marked another milestone in their journey of growth.Here is a wrap up of Lyrid 's 2024, as well as a breakdown of their 2025.Engineering Updates:This year, Lyrid significantly expanded our solution integration with different types of cloud and hyperscalers, offering a stronger integration than previously available. With this new development, users are able to run Lyrid within regional data centers while also operating in platforms and services like AWS and Oracle. This capability enables users to run Lyrid even if they're mid-migration, however this feature is only available to users that own clusters.Lyrid's integration doesn't just stop at hyperscalers and clouds, they've increased their connection with Kubernetes. This year, the company built Lyrid-native network and load balancer services, allowing users to host multiple services within the same clusters. These services allow users to define rules when provisioning application updates, enabling blue green deployments and rolling updates that increase uptime and testing capabilities. In general, Lyrid's Kubernetes integrations offer stronger node visibility, encouraging user-level configuration and maintenance features.Prepackaged apps are something their IT team heavily focused on this year, too. Outside of offering more prepackaged apps throughout the platform, such as Ghost and Parse, Lyrid expanded their hosting to private prepackaged apps. This feature allows users and organizations to develop and host private applications for their own use, setting the stage for them to eventually sell their application within a Lyrid-hosted application marketplace.Stay tuned for their product update blog!Sales and Marketing Updates:This year, Lyrid partnerships and sales efforts have grown significantly. In 2024, the company was able to partner with 10+ companies, with more in the pipeline. Companies like e-Komoditi, Accuknox, Cloudsine, and more joined their tech network this year. In fact, Lyrid's partnerships with companies such as Percona and Chatsimple extend past a sales effort, with their solutions being integrated into Lyrid itself.In terms of revenue, Lyrid experienced 3x growth from their numbers last year. Strong efforts from the Lyrid sales team have resulted in more partnerships and deals in their pipeline, not to mention larger enterprise deals. These deals are setting up and growing their foundation for sales and runway while attributing to the Lyrid's presence within the tech space, something the company has been actively working on.In terms of marketing, Lyrid has improved their approach towards SEO. The company's initial process towards finding and creating around keywords was novice, identifying high value keywords but pitting themselves against high competition. Since then, Lyrid's marketing team has included a variety of different steps in identifying valuable keyword opportunities. From comprehensive keyword gap analyses, to consistent revamps and auditing, Lyrid has significantly improved their approach towards uncovering valuable keywords and staying competitive.While their approach towards content creation has remained consistent this past year, Lyrid has increased the output of informational content. This year, the marketing team has created 36 blogs, covering a variety of tech topics and Lyrid-related press releases. The Big Bang Newsletter audience base has grown significantly as well, with their changing format and contents reflecting this. Perhaps the biggest shift in Lyrid's content marketing is the addition of Lyrid Scenarios, a use-case based blog series that puts readers in the shoes of different companies and industries and explores how Lyrid can help solve some common problems.Complementary with Lyrid's organic marketing efforts are their paid ads. The team has been hyper focused on optimizing search ads and refining their approach towards video ads. This year, Lyrid has created two different video ads in two different languages, targeting specific audiences within regions important to them.Community Updates:Outside of partnering with companies worldwide, Lyrid has been steadily growing their global network through community efforts. From attending various tech events to hosting their own, having a presence within the global community and working towards building a network that encourages accessible technology has been a 2024 priority for Lyrid.Due to the strong efforts from the team in Lyrid Indonesia, 'Your Tech Matters ' has grown significantly in all aspects. From behind the scenes elements like planning processes and venues, to the amount of companies and participants attending, YTM has ushered in a new wave of tech enthusiasm and networking within Indonesia.2025 Plans:With deals currently moving through Lyrid's pipeline and their team setting the stage for an epic 2025, it's safe to say that their 2025 plans are already in motion.To start, Lyrid is going through a plethora of feature testing, with Lyrid's engineering teams creating new capabilities for users and enterprises alike- stay tuned!Expansion is always at the forefront of Lyrid's minds. Their mission is to lower the barrier of entry to innovative tech around the world, and while this is certainly easier said than done, the team has been making progressive strides towards expanding Lyrid worldwide. For 2025, expansion is aimed towards two regions: Africa and Latin America. Both regions are full of opportunities for developers and regional data centers alike, with a partnership within Kenya already being proposed and entering Lyrid's pipeline.Lyrid has positioned themselves to an eventful 2025, with their efforts in 2024 setting the groundwork for initiatives in community building, engineering innovation, sales and global expansion, and extended marketing.

