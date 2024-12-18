Skistar Appoints Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg As New CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkiStar AB (publ) appoints Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg as new CFO. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg will be employed by SkiStar as of 7 January 2025 and she will assume the role of CFO no later than 31 March 2025 in connection with the resignation of the outgoing CFO, Martin Almgren. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg will be part of SkiStar's Group Management as of the date of her appointment as CFO.

Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg most recently comes from the role of senior advisor for Avonova, where she worked as CEO and CFO during the years 2020–2023. During the years 2016–2020 she was CFO at Aleris and prior to that she has held various leadership roles within accounting and controlling at SAS. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg was born in 1972 and holds a Master of Science in Economics.

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO of SkiStar:

"I am pleased to welcome Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg to SkiStar as new CFO. She has very broad experience in both economics and finance as well as operational management from companies in a listed environment. In addition, Sara is an experienced leader."

Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg, incoming CFO of SkiStar:

"SkiStar is a company that has a broad, customer-focused business that appeals to me. I really look forward to being able to contribute to the company's development going forward."

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 18 December 2024, 09.00 a.m. CET.

