Today, Russia And Azerbaijan Are Two Reliable Partners - President Ilham Aliyev

12/18/2024 3:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, Russia and Azerbaijan are two reliable partners, and I think that there is no doubt about this in Azerbaijan or Russia, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, Azernews reports.

“As I have already said, in difficult times for our countries we have always demonstrated understanding of the situation and acted in a friendly manner. I am confident that this will continue to be the case. Of course, we keep on finding new areas for trade and economic cooperation,” the President added.

