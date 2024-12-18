Today, Russia And Azerbaijan Are Two Reliable Partners - President Ilham Aliyev
12/18/2024 3:09:38 AM
Today, Russia and Azerbaijan are two reliable partners, and I
think that there is no doubt about this in Azerbaijan or Russia,
said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an
interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya
Segodnya” International News Agency, Azernews
reports.
“As I have already said, in difficult times for our countries we
have always demonstrated understanding of the situation and acted
in a friendly manner. I am confident that this will continue to be
the case. Of course, we keep on finding new areas for trade and
economic cooperation,” the President added.
