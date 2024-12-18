War Update: 199 Combat Clashes, Almost 50 Attacks Repelled In Kursk Axis Alone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 17, a total of 199 combat engagements have been reported along the frontlines.

This was reported on national television by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov.

"In total, 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. According to the update, yesterday the enemy launched a missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, as well as 51 involving 75 KAB glide bombs. In addition, the Russians launched over 4,300 strikes, 89 of them involving multiple launch rocket systems, and nearly 1,800 kamikaze drones," Kovalev said.

Russian troops launched airstrikes in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Serhiivka, Terny, Ivanivka, Fedorivka, Riznykivka, Viyimka, Serebrianka, Vasiukivka, Pazene, Romanivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Vovchansk four times, using attack aircraft.

Kupiansk axis: five enemy attacks were recorded as Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the assaults near Petropavlivka and Lozova.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 21 times, employing air support and trying to penetrate Ukraine's defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Terny, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and the Serebryansky Forest.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Siversk, and Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk axis: three combat clashes took place in the area of ​​ Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.

Toretsk axis: the enemy carried out seven attacks, actively employing bombers as air support.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defenders held back 38 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Novovasylivka, Pishchane, Novoolenivka, Novopustynka, Chumatske, Ukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, and Novoyelyzavetivka.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks. The invaders most actively tried to advance near Dachne, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Yantarne.

Vremivka axis: the Russians 27 times attacked Ukraine's positions in the areas of Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Storozheve, Novosilky, Temyrivka, Novopil, and Novodarivka.

Huliaipole axis: the enemy ran no offensive missions.

Orikhiv axis: Ukraine repelled three enemy attacks near Novoandriivka, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovia axis: four times, without success, the invaders tried to displace the Ukrainian units from their positions.

Over the past day, Ukraine's defenders operating in the Kursk axis repelled 49 attacks as the enemy fired off nearly 500 artillery rounds, and launched eight air strikes, dropping 10 KAB glide bombs.

As Kovalev noted, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy targets settlements, firing artillery rounds from across the border.

Over the past day, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit six Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

As reported, Russia's combat casualty toll is estimated at 766,690, including 1,580 killed or wounded in the past day.