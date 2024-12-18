Godrej Enterprises Group’s Security Solutions Unveils innovative security offerings at IFSEC India 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17th December, 2024: Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has once again set the benchmark in security innovation by presenting its latest offerings at IFSEC India 2024, South Asia’s largest security expo held at New Delhi, from 12th to 14th December. The company showcased a robust portfolio of state-of-the-art home and institutional security solutions, reflecting its commitment to enhancing safety and redefining the security experience for users.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice-President and Business Head of the Security Solutions Business at Godrej & Boyce, stated, "With the growing demand for sophisticated Security solutions, IFSEC India remains an invaluable platform for us to demonstrate our expertise, showcase our latest innovations, and connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers. At Godrej, we are deeply committed to delivering peace of mind and confidence to our customers, through user-centric products that address the evolving security needs of modern consumers. Backed by over a century of trust, the Security Solutions business has achieved a robust presence in India and over 50 countries across the Globe. The Surveillance industry is growing rapidly and is poised to reach US$ 4.3 billion by end of this year and we at Godrej would like to increase our participation in this growing Surveillance market.

Our innovative offerings serve diverse segments, including home, office, and institutional needs, ensuring solutions that combine advanced technology with seamless functionality with Technologies like AI and IOT. This year’s lineup at IFSEC India 2024 reflects our vision to push boundaries, drive innovation, and create meaningful value for our customers. We are looking at an annual growth of 15% in this dynamic sector

Taking home security to the next level, the company introduced the Ace Pro range of home cameras, designed to meet the needs of modern homes. These cutting-edge cameras offer advanced functionality with upto 5 MP HD Resolution, seamless integration with smart home ecosystems, and a sleek design that makes them an excellent gifting choice. As electronic home surveillance systems (EHSS) gain popularity, the Ace Pro range is perfectly aligned with the aspirations of tech-savvy homeowners seeking the ideal blend of security, convenience, and aesthetics. Adding to its innovative home security offerings, Godrej unveiled a the dual and triple locking mechanism lockers . Designed to cater to users of all age groups, these lockers are particularly in demand during the wedding season, ensuring secure and stylish storage for valuables. Furthermore, Godrej has introduced the VDP SEETHRU Pro Nova with a 10 inch wide screen where home owners can attend to their guests with ease, and can view them in HD resolution on the 10 inch screen



Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce also emphasized its prowess in institutional security with a range of products designed to secure workplaces and streamline access control. The lineup includes; Pole Detectors for robust perimeter security, Key Management Systems (KMS) to safeguard and organize critical keys, Swing Lane Barriers, Flap Barriers, and Tripod Turnstiles for efficient movement management, and G Scan pole to scan complete body to detect phones, laptops, guns and other items

With a strong legacy and commitment to innovation, Godrej’s Security Solutions business continues to set benchmarks in the industry. The company's participation in IFSEC India 2024 underscores its vision of empowering users with intuitive, reliable, and advanced security systems to protect what matters most.





