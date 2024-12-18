Young Astronomer Talent Search Winners Awarded by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, December 17, 2024: Thirty winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2024 were felicitated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, at the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar on December 13, 2024. Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, the 18th edition of YATS witnessed participation from over 71,000 students from 30 districts of the state.



Appreciating the talent showcased by the participants and the winners, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, said: “I thank Tata Steel and the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, under the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of Odisha, for their collaborative efforts in promoting talent and fostering education through the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) programme. I am truly impressed by the innovative ideas presented by the children, and I believe that our country’s future depends on nurturing talented young minds like theirs.”



Krushna Chandra Patra, The Minister of Science and Technology, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, who was also present at the event, said: “The 30 students being felicitated today are the real strength of our nation, and their progress will make the entire country proud.”



Rajiv Kumar, Vice President, Operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, said: “The Grand Finale of the 18th edition of Tata Steel YATS celebrates the boundless potential of young minds and their passion for science. For nearly two decades, YATS has nurtured scientific curiosity, inspiring students to explore astronomy and pursue careers in science. In collaboration with the Government of Odisha, we have reached thousands, promoting talent and fostering aspirations. Congratulations to all participants, especially the winners — this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Let us continue to ignite dreams and build a future where innovation and excellence thrive.”



Celebrating the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the theme for this edition of YATS was “Will Space be Your Next Travel Destination?”. The winners will get the unique opportunity to visit an ISRO facility where they will interact with leading space scientists and gain valuable insights into the world of space exploration.



The ceremony was also graced by Dusmanta Kumar Swain, Hon’ble MLA, Khandapada, Smt. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner Cum Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Smt. Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Odisha and Chairperson, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, and Smt. Urmiprava Maharana, Deputy Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Odisha and Director-in-charge, Pathani Samanta Planetarium.



Dr Geetha Varadan, Former Programme Director, ISRO, and Former Director, Advanced Data Processing Research Institute, and Kishan Thakkar, Vice President Engineering, GalaxEye, also joined for an interactive session with the children.



Since its inception, YATS has engaged over 4,00,000 young science enthusiasts from across Odisha, making it one of the region's most prominent platforms for fostering scientific talent. Over the past 18 editions of YATS, more than 200 students have had the exceptional opportunity of visiting ISRO facilities, further strengthening the programme’s impact on the future of science education.





