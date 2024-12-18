(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 17 December 2024: Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 93-year-old male patient with gallstones and an infected gallbladder using advanced robot-aided surgery. The patient, who had a history of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, had previously undergone cardiac bypass surgery and angioplasty. Dr. Sreedhara V, Director – Minimal Access & Robotic General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, performed a complex minimally invasive surgery and the patient was discharged in a stable condition just two days after the procedure.

Patient Somesh (Name changed) had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and discomfort for 4-6 days. Despite undergoing multiple diagnostic tests and treatments over the days, the source of the patient's discomfort remained unclear and misdiagnosed as a cardiac issue and a urinary tract infection. After visiting multiple hospitals without finding an effective treatment, he finally approached Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road for relief.

Upon a detailed evaluation at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, an infected gallbladder with gallstones was identified as the root cause of the discomfort. The patient’s condition was further complicated by his age and multiple medical conditions, including kidney failure. Given the high risks associated with traditional surgery, Dr. Sreedhara decided to perform robotic surgery, an advanced minimally invasive technique that offers precision, enables quicker recovery, and reduces complications.

Giving details of the case, Dr. Sreedhara V, Director – Minimal Access & Robotic General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said, “This case presented unique challenges due to the patient’s multiple underlying health issues. The timely identification of gallstones with infection and the infected gallbladder was crucial. The procedure, which lasted only 20-30 minutes, ensured the patient’s quick recovery and allowed for a faster return to normal activities. This surgery demonstrated the tremendous potential of robotic surgery in addressing multiple medical issues simultaneously, offering patients a safer, faster recovery with fewer disruptions to their daily life."

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, "At Fortis Hospitals, we are committed to providing world-class medical care tailored to the specific needs of each patient. This case highlights our dedication to using cutting-edge technologies such as robotic surgery to ensure faster recovery, reduced risks, and the best possible outcomes. Our skilled team worked together to provide the patient with the highest standard of care, enabling him to recover rapidly despite his complex medical history."





