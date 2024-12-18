The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee Advances Emiratisation Awareness Among Postal and CEP Companies

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 17 December 2024: The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee conducted a workshop titled ‘Emiratisation in the Postal and Courier, Express and Parcels (CEP) Sector’, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and the Emirates Human Resources Development Council.

These workshops aim to provide businesses in the industry with regular updates on the latest rules and developments, ensuring they remain informed to better practice their operations and comply with regulations. The workshop specifically focused at raising awareness among postal and CEP companies about the regulations that govern Emiratisation rates in the private sector. The key goal was to provide further guidance to help companies develop strategies for achieving Emiratisation targets while leveraging the support offered by ‘Nafis’.

During the session, representatives from the participating partner entities discussed their collaborative efforts to strengthen Emiratisation in the private sector through specialised initiatives focused on training and developing Emirati talent. They also emphasized the importance of expanding communication channels between relevant entities and companies looking to identify Emirati talents that meet particular employment requirements. The workshop further shed light on precise methods for calculating Emiratisation rates and provided clarity on the laws and regulations that companies must comply with.

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said: “The initiative underscores the commitment of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee to contribute towards achieving the UAE’s strategic vision, which aims at increasing job prospects for Emiratis through encouraging private businesses to hire Emirati talents and use their skills and abilities to boost the nation’s economic growth. We reaffirm our dedication towards ensuring companies in the postal and CEP sector are informed about legislative changes and adhere to best practices, fostering a productive and compliant working environment.”

The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee remains committed to organizing similar workshops to keep the industry informed and aligned with national objectives, supporting sustainable growth and development across the sector.





MENAFN18122024003685011158ID1109005680