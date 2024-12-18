(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Tuesday, December 17, 2024: In light of its efforts to build a safer and more inclusive society for all, Aspire for Social Transformation, a leading unit under the umbrella of Aspire International Consulting, is proud to announce the launch ceremony and official signing of the “Masar Ekhtyari” or“Optional Path” program, funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt. This marks a significant step towards changing concepts and stereotypes about positive masculinity.



The event was attended by Mr. Peter Mollema, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Egypt, Ms. Caroline Nassif, Program Officer at the Dutch Embassy in Egypt, Mr. Bassem Emad, CEO of Aspire International Consulting, Ms. Nanis Youssef, Director of the Social Transformation Sector at Aspire, and Mr. Raymond Barsoum, Project Manager, alongside a select group of leaders and officials from civil society organizations in Egypt.



The “Masar Ekhtyari” program is an innovative and comprehensive initiative to train and engage men and boys in changing negative stereotypes about masculinity, fostering an environment where they can fully realize their potential. The program helps participants rediscover themselves and their identity, develop their skills, talents, values, and dreams, while enhancing their awareness of their role in life. By addressing deeply rooted societal norms and concepts, the program aims to redefine positive masculinity through a variety of empowering activities.



The program features a unique component focused on creating safe spaces where men, women, and families can communicate and support each other. These spaces will provide opportunities for community members to participate in activities that promote empowerment and mutual understanding. Additionally, the program seeks to empower community leaders to identify and challenge these misconceptions, ultimately leading to increased awareness throughout society.



Commenting on the launch of the program, Mr. Bassem Emad, CEO of Aspire Consulting International, stated: “ I dream of a future where all men participate in this type of training as early as their university years. Such training plays a vital role in shaping young men’s awareness and fostering values of mutual respect and equality. Providing such opportunities to men at an early stage can help them build healthy relationships with themselves and those around them, ultimately contributing to the creation of a strong and supportive community free from violence and founded on principles of respect and understanding “



Nanis Yousry, Aspire Community Transformation Director, said: “I am honored to launch the ‘Masar Ekhtyari’ program because it focuses specifically on the development of men, which is rare in most development initiatives that typically focus solely on women. While women are undoubtedly a crucial part of society, if we focus only on empowering women without addressing men, we will fail to achieve the necessary balance in our community. True and sustainable change requires the engagement of everyone—men and women alike—in the development process. “



Raymond Barsoum, Director of the “Masar Ekhteyari” Program, said: “Masar Ekhtyari addresses the heart of the issue, and we have conducted extensive research to ensure that the implementation plan aligns with the community’s needs. We never anticipated the overwhelming response to the program, as the idea has attracted significant interest from various groups of men. We have seen long waiting lists and an increasing number of people eager to participate, which highlights just how much the community needs an initiative like this”.





