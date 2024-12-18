Hamdan Foundation Announces Winners of Medical Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 December 2024: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the winners of Hamdan Medical Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the medical field at the Arab and UAE levels across multiple categories: The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, The Arab Award in Genetics, The Best Research in Healthcare Award, the Innovation in Healthcare Award, and Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation, stated: “We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Medical Excellence Awards, a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector. These awards recognize exceptional efforts in the medical field and serve as a motivating message to all professionals in this vital sector, encouraging them to deliver their best and contribute to transformative advancements in healthcare services locally and globally. The success of this first cycle, following the integration of the awards with the Foundation, is evident in the significant number of distinguished entries showcasing remarkable achievements that have positively impacted the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi explained that the selection process adhered to strict criteria, with an independent judging committee comprising prominent experts and specialists in the healthcare sector evaluating the submissions. He added that the Medical Excellence Awards are divided into two categories: one dedicated to the Arab world and the other to the United Arab Emirates. The Arab Awards include The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, valued at AED 200,000 and awarded to two winners, in line with the Foundation's mission to recognize and encourage high-impact research contributions. This award is dedicated to Arab researchers in recognition of their outstanding achievements, particularly the publication of pioneering research papers in medicine and healthcare within internationally recognized peer-reviewed journals.

The Arab Awards also include The Arab Award in Genetics, which reflects the Foundation's commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in human genetics. Valued at AED 370,000, this award honors physicians and researchers at the peak of their careers who are active in the fields of human genetics and genomics across the Arab world. It recognizes their outstanding and impactful scientific contributions that have made a significant difference in the region.



As for the United Arab Emirates Awards, they include The Best Research in Healthcare Award, valued at AED 100,000 and granted to three winners. This award targets young specialists in the healthcare sector, aiming to identify top research talents within this age group and encourage a culture of scientific research.

The Innovation in Healthcare Award is presented to projects showcasing exceptional innovations in the healthcare sector. Valued at AED 250,000 and awarded to two winners, it celebrates initiatives that have contributed to the development and enhancement of healthcare services in the UAE, ultimately benefiting individual well-being and the overall safety of society.

The Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare, valued at AED 200,000, is presented to Emirati healthcare professionals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates.

In the Arab Awards, The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare was awarded to two studies: "Challenges in the Diagnostic Significance of Identifying Molecular Variant Descriptions" which was conducted by a research team from King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, this study involved 4,577 families and addressed the challenges of identifying and interpreting genetic variations in patients with Mendelian diseases—genetic disorders caused by mutations in a single gene. The study aims to share experiences and lessons learned to enhance the effectiveness of undiagnosed disease programs globally. The second study is "Transition to Oral Antibiotics in Gram-Negative Bacteremia Cases" which is a randomized open clinical trial and was carried out by a research team from Hamad Medical Corporation Home in Qatar, Kuwait University, and Istanbul Medipol University.

The Arab Award in Genetics was awarded to Professor Dr. André Megarbane, Head of the Human Genetics Department and Assistant Dean for Research at the Lebanese American University. Dr. Megarbane is renowned for his dedication and extensive contributions to advancing knowledge about genetic disorders through early diagnosis, genetic counseling, and raising awareness while managing cases effectively. With vast experience and advanced skills in practicing and teaching genetic disorders, Dr. Megarbane has played a pivotal role in increasing awareness of genetic diseases, with efforts extending across multiple countries. His contributions have been recognized both locally and internationally, earning him several prestigious awards.

In the United Arab Emirates Awards, The Best Research in Healthcare Award was granted to a study titled “Testicular Torsion Code: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Improve Outcomes in Testicular Torsion Cases”. Conducted by a research team from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the study aims to enhance patient care by providing a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to streamline, accelerate, and optimize the treatment of testicular torsion cases.

The Best Research in Healthcare Award was also awarded to a study titled “Innovation in Pneumonia Treatment through Guideline Adherence Review and Mortality Prediction Using Interpretable Machine Learning”, conducted by a research team from the University of Sharjah, Al Qassimi Hospital, and Tawam Hospital.

Another winning study, titled “Effectiveness of Pharmacological Treatments in Managing Overactive Bladder in Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis”, was submitted by a research team from Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and the University of Sharjah. The study systematically evaluated eligible trials based on quality, collecting data using specific methodologies to gain a better understanding of the effectiveness of medications in improving symptoms and achieving recovery from the condition.



The Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare was awarded to Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Consultant in Nephrology and Organ Transplantation and Chair of the National Organ Transplant Committee at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Fathia Faridallah Al Awadi, Consultant and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department, as well as Medical Director at Dubai Hospital – Dubai Health.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates since returning from his studies abroad in 2005. As a founding member of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) in 2007, Dr. Al Obaidli has held several key positions. He is recognized for his role in developing pathways for the next generation of healthcare professionals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a crucial role as Chair of the UAE Clinical Research Subcommittee, advancing research and meeting the healthcare system's research needs to strengthen local capabilities.

Dr. Fathia Faridallah Al Awadi graduated from the King Edward Medical University, continuing her transformative academic journey in the United Kingdom. She specialized in endocrinology and diabetes at renowned institutions such as Glasgow and Hammersmith. Dr. Al Awadi joined Dubai Hospital as a consultant endocrinologist and head of the Endocrinology Department, where she actively contributed to establishing specialized clinics to address diverse patient needs. Currently serving as Director of Medical Departments and Acting Medical Director, she demonstrates exceptional professionalism in managing complex medical challenges.



She has led major projects as President of the Emirates Diabetes Society and maintains international affiliations with the International Diabetes Federation, the International Regional Diabetes Office, the International Society of Endocrinology, and the American Endocrine Society. Dr. Al Awadi played a pivotal role in expanding the Endocrinology Department at Dubai Hospital through innovative telehealth initiatives and specialized clinics, ensuring comprehensive care for patients with endocrine disorders. She has numerous publications in high-impact journals and serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Dubai Diabetes and Endocrinology Journal. Additionally, she has chaired and participated in numerous national and international committees, contributing to the development of healthcare standards.

The Innovation in Healthcare Award was presented to the UAE Lung Transplant Program – “Hope with Every Breath”, managed by an independent team from the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplantation Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Another recipient of the Innovation in Healthcare Award was the study titled “Diabetes Risk Calculator for Fasting During Ramadan”, conducted by an independent team from Dubai Hospital, UAE University, Dasman Diabetes Institute (Kuwait), and Saifee Hospital (India). This study, the largest of its kind, focused on individuals with diabetes and kidney disease. It was designed to monitor fasting patterns, practices, and outcomes during Ramadan, involving 6,736 participants from various Arab and other countries. The study highlights the importance of raising awareness about fasting during Ramadan and better evaluating risks for individuals who wish to observe the fast. A follow-up study is planned to assess risks at varying stages of kidney disease within this population.



The winners of the 2024 Medical Excellence Awards will be honored at a grand ceremony on January 30, 2025, at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.





