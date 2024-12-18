AFU Show How Marines Repelled Russian Assault In Kurakhove Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian marines repelled an attempt by the Russian to break through the defense in the Kurakhiv sector, neutralizing heavy equipment and manpower of the invaders.

The of the repulsion of the enemy assault was posted on Telegram by the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that due to minefields and the work of FPV drone operators, two tanks and two enemy infantry fighting were destroyed, two Russian were killed and seven others were wounded.

Guided bombs, explosives: 8 people were injured in Kharkiv region over past day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the south, border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a small vessel of Russian invaders.

The photo is illustrative