عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ULTI – EX. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN POTENTIAL REPAIR OFFERING TODAY


12/18/2024 2:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ultimovacs ASA


Ex. date: 18 December 2024


Type of corporate action: Potential repair offering


Other information: Any repair offering is subject to the prior publication of a prospectus in accordance with applicable legislation.


This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109005595


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search