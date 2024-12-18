ULTI – EX. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN POTENTIAL REPAIR OFFERING TODAY
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ultimovacs ASA
Ex. date: 18 December 2024
Type of corporate action: Potential repair offering
Other information: Any repair offering is subject to the prior publication of a prospectus in accordance with applicable legislation.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
