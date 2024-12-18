Hepsor Signed A Contract Worth EUR 2.9 Million For The Sale Of A Property In Tallinn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On December 17, 2024, Hepsor AS signed a sales agreement for shares and assignment of claims agreement of Hotell L4 OÜ with the Pihlamaa AS. The debt-free value of the company agreed upon in the transaction is 2.9 million euros, from which the company's debt obligations 1.3 million euros, including loan are to be deducted. Hotell L4 OÜ owns a 1,282 m2 commercial property located at in the Center of Tallinn at Lembitu 4. The property has a valid detailed plan and building permit for building a hotel.













Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: ...

Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate that operates in Estonia, Latvia, and from 2023 on the Canadian real estate market. Over the last thirteen years Hepsor has developed more than 2076 homes and 36,500 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement several innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 175,000 m2.