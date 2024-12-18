2025 Financial Calendar Of Eften United Property Fund
Date
12/18/2024 1:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN Capital AS plans to disclose the financial results of EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025 as follows:
0 4 /02/20 2 5 Unaudited results for Q4 2024 and 12 months 2024
0 4 /0 3 /20 2 5 Audited results for 2024
06 /0 5 /20 2 5 Q1 interim results
05 /0 8 /20 2 5 Q2 interim results
04 / 1 1 /20 2 5 Q3 interim results
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...
