2025 Financial Calendar Of Eften United Property Fund


12/18/2024 1:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN Capital AS plans to disclose the financial results of EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025 as follows:

0 4 /02/20 2 5 Unaudited results for Q4 2024 and 12 months 2024

0 4 /0 3 /20 2 5 Audited results for 2024

06 /0 5 /20 2 5 Q1 interim results

05 /0 8 /20 2 5 Q2 interim results

04 / 1 1 /20 2 5 Q3 interim results


Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: ...


