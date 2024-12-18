عربي


2025 Financial Calendar Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS


12/18/2024 1:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN Real estate Fund AS plans to publish its financial results and hold the annual general meeting of shareholders in 2025 as follows:

03/02/2025 Unaudited results for Q4 2024 and 12 months 2024

28/02/2025 Audited results for 2024

08/04/2025 Annual General Meeting

30/04/2025 Q1 interim results

31/07/2025 Q2 interim results

30/10/2025 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...



MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109005436


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

