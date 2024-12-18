2025 Financial Calendar Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS
Date
12/18/2024 1:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN Real estate Fund AS plans to publish its financial results and hold the annual general meeting of shareholders in 2025 as follows:
03/02/2025 Unaudited results for Q4 2024 and 12 months 2024
28/02/2025 Audited results for 2024
08/04/2025 Annual General Meeting
30/04/2025 Q1 interim results
31/07/2025 Q2 interim results
30/10/2025 Q3 interim results
Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...
