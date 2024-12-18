IEEMA Expands Regional Presence: 41 West Bengal Companies Confirmed for ELECRAMA 2025, Membership Grows to 108 at the Back of Regional Initiatives

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, December 17, 2024: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) hosted a power packed roadshow in Kolkata today to build excitement for the upcoming ELECRAMA 2025, the world's largest platform for the electrical and allied electronics industry. The event highlighted the active participation of 41 members from West Bengal, reflecting the state’s growing prominence in India’s electrical sector.

Looking forward, IEEMA is preparing to host ELECRAMA 2025, the world largest electrical show, taking place from February 22 to 26, 2025. This upcoming edition promises to break new records with participation from over 1,100 exhibitors, an expected footfall of 400,000 business visitors, more than 15,000 B2B meetings, 600+ hosted buyers from 80 countries, and 10+ country pavilions on display.

West Bengal, with its rich industrial heritage, is witnessing an increase in IEEMA membership, which now stands at an impressive 108 members from the state. This growth is a testament to the Association’s commitment to strengthening its presence and fostering collaboration in the region.

Speaking at the event, Vikram Gandotra, President-Elect, IEEMA and Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025 said, emphasised the importance of West Bengal’s participation in the exhibition, “The growing membership in West Bengal reflects the state’s critical role in driving India’s electrical and allied electronics sector. With 41 members already confirmed for ELECRAMA 2025, we anticipate significant contributions from the state’s manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators. This participation underscores the potential of our regional players on a global stage.”



Talking on the IEEMA initiatives in the state, Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA highlighted that “IEEMA is focused on building stronger regional networks, and West Bengal has been a key focus area. The participation of so many members from the state at ELECRAMA 2025 demonstrates the success of these initiatives. Apart from ELECRAMA, we have been focusing on special initiatives in the Eastern region like Bengal Power Conclave, Connect North-East, E3 (Energize Empower East) and Odisha Power Conclave. We plan to grow more initiatives in the region and invite new members to be a part with us.”

Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice-President, IEEMA and Vice Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025 outlined the significance of the show, “ELECRAMA has established itself as an essential platform for the Indian energy and power sector to engage with global audiences, reflecting the industry's growth and adoption of world-class technology. ELECRAMA 2025 is set to be the largest, most dynamic, and impactful edition to date, featuring Germany as the Focus Country and France as the Associate Partner Country, further enhancing its international appeal. This landmark event will showcase India's leadership in the electrical and allied electronics sectors.”

ELECRAMA 2025, scheduled to be held in Greater Noida, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world. With cutting-edge exhibitions, technology showcases, and networking opportunities, the event promises to serve as a springboard for the Indian electrical industry to achieve global excellence.





