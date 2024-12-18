Jeff Wood, VP Of Sales, Talks About Wavestore's Expansion In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Wood, VP of Sales, Wavestore

In The BoardroomTM on... SecuritySolutionsWatch

Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Wood's ( ) journey to Wavestore ( ) as the Vice President of Sales for North America is a testament to his dedication to innovation in the security industry. With over three decades of experience, Jeff's career spans influential roles, including positions at Lenel, Honeywell and SALTO Systems, where he worked at the intersection of advanced identity management and video management integration.

At Lenel, as the first salesperson, Jeff led the unprecedented growth that propelled the company to the 1⁄2 billion dollar acquisition by UTC, by securing some of the most difficult and sought after projects in the world including numerous airports, transportation systems and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center complex. At Honeywell, he managed the data center, high tech, industrial manufacturing and real-estate strategic vertical markets. At SALTO, Jeff led the company's OEM and integration partnerships ( ) across North America, fostering collaborations that brought top-tier access control systems to clients seeking scalable and secure solutions. It was here that he first encountered Wavestore as a technical integration partner and saw its robust platform in action-a memorable experience that planted the seeds for his eventual move to the company.

Now, with Wavestore, Jeff leverages this rich background to expand the company's impact in the North American market, bringing together a deep knowledge of access control and a passion for integrated, client-centric security solutions.

Leading Wavestore's Expansion in North America

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Please tell us a bit about your background, and why Wavestore?

Jeff Wood: Throughout my career, I've been driven by a desire to find security solutions that don't just secure environments but also transform operations.

My experience at SALTO Systems was foundational: as National Manager, I worked on complex OEM and integration partnerships across North America. This role gave me a real appreciation for how critical seamless integration is, particularly for large-scale projects that require interoperability between various security systems. During my time at SALTO, I encountered Wavestore as a technical integration partner and was struck by the flexibility and stability of its platform. I saw firsthand how Wavestore's open architecture and integration capability ( ) allowed us to deliver powerful access control solutions that could scale to meet the needs of our clients. That encounter stayed with me, and it's part of why I'm here today.

As a technologist, I believe the future of access control and video management platforms is seamless unification, digital identity management and API workflow integrations to improve security through event triggers and automation. My experience taught me the value of real-time automation and holistic security ecosystems. When the opportunity to join Wavestore came up, it felt like the natural next step-Wavestore's video management solutions were perfectly positioned to complement the work I was passionate about. Joining Wavestore is an exciting move for me because it's a chance to help redefine what security can achieve, especially as more organizations embrace integrated, AI-driven, and customer-centric solutions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: As a former National Manager at SALTO Systems, you encountered Wavestore as a technical integration partner. Could you share more about that experience and how Wavestore stood out?

Jeff Wood: At SALTO, we were constantly looking for partners who could integrate seamlessly with our advanced access control systems, and Wavestore was one of those rare finds. Wavestore's open-platform architecture allowed us to combine our solutions with theirs in a way that enhanced both systems, creating a more comprehensive security ecosystem for our clients. Their Linux-based platform was incredibly reliable, which was essential for clients who couldn't afford downtime. Working with Wavestore back then, I saw their commitment to quality and adaptability firsthand, and that experience made a lasting impression on me. It was clear that Wavestore wasn't just another integration partner; they were innovators, consistently focused on how they could improve clients' experiences. That focus on client satisfaction and flexibility was a major draw when the opportunity came to join them.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Now that you're in a leadership position at Wavestore, what advice would you give to potential partners about the benefits of working with the company?

Jeff Wood: One of the biggest benefits of partnering with Wavestore ( ) is the platform's versatility. Having been on the partner side, I know how valuable it is to work with a system that adapts to different client needs without forcing major infrastructure changes. Wavestore's open platform enables partners to offer tailored solutions, enhancing their ability to meet unique client requirements. Another advantage is the strong support network; Wavestore understands that success in this industry is collaborative. My advice to potential partners is to leverage this adaptability and Wavestore's commitment to long-term relationships. By doing so, they're not only delivering a top-tier solution to clients but also aligning with a company that's genuinely invested in mutual success.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: How does Wavestore's open platform architecture enhance the integration of various security systems, and how does your background in access control add value to these integrations?

Jeff Wood: Wavestore's open platform architecture is one of its greatest assets, allowing us to bring together different security systems-such as access control, alarm systems, and video surveillance-into a unified view. This flexibility means clients don't have to manage multiple, disconnected systems; instead, they can monitor everything from one screen. For instance, we can pair access control systems with live video feeds to immediately verify an event or trigger an alarm response. This approach not only enhances situational awareness but also gives clients a more efficient way to respond to security events.

Coming from a background deeply rooted in access control, I've seen firsthand how powerful these integrations can be. Access control is more than just controlling who enters and exits; it's about creating a secure environment that's easy to manage and quick to respond to.

Now, at Wavestore, I'm excited to bring this expertise and network of industry connections to help strengthen our integrated solutions. My experience in access control allows me to work closely with our partners to create solutions that not only meet today's security demands but are also adaptable to future needs. This holistic approach, combined with Wavestore's open architecture, empowers us to deliver a security ecosystem where all components work seamlessly together, providing clients with a reliable, adaptable, and complete security solution.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Wavestore is known for being adaptable to its clients' needs. Can you share how the company works with customers to make sure the solutions you deliver are tailored to their specific challenges and can grow with them over time?

Jeff Wood: At Wavestore, our client-centric approach is at the core of everything we do. We understand that no two organizations are the same, and their security needs are constantly evolving due to advancements in technology, changes in operational requirements, and emerging threats. That's why we prioritize collaboration from the very beginning of any project.

We start by listening to our clients to fully understand their challenges, goals, and existing infrastructure. This allows us to design solutions that are not only functional but also scalable and adaptable to future needs. Our open-platform VMS is a key enabler of this flexibility. It allows us to integrate seamlessly with existing systems-whether that's access control or alarm systems-without requiring a complete overhaul of their security environment.

Collaboration doesn't stop at deployment. We work closely with our clients to ensure they're equipped to get the most out of their investment. This includes comprehensive training, ongoing technical support, and regular check-ins to explore how their systems can evolve to meet new demands. We can also offer our Health Monitor tool ( ) to enable operators, security system administrators and security service providers to see server, camera and network performance in real-time, enabling swift issue identification and resolution.

Each project we take on, whether it's a resort, a retail chain, or critical infrastructure, will be delivered with the our commitment to quality, reliability, and client-centric innovation. We aim to bring our experience, flexibility, and forward-thinking approach to future projects across the U.S., ensuring that every solution is best-in-class and tailored to each client's unique needs. You can read more about Wavestore's Success Stories ( ).

For example, some of our clients initially deploy Wavestore's VMS for basic video surveillance but later expand its use to include AI-powered analytics or integrations with our technology partners, or both!

Our goal is to act as a trusted partner, not just a vendor. By maintaining open communication and focusing on the client's long-term success, we ensure that every solution we deliver provides real value, grows with their organization, and keeps them ahead of the curve in an ever-changing security landscape.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Wavestore is working with a national railroad operator to integrate its VMS with onboard train data. Can you share insights into this project and how it reflects Wavestore's adaptability?

Jeff Wood: Our work with a national railroad operator is a perfect example of Wavestore's adaptability and innovation. This project involves integrating our VMS with onboard train data to provide a seamless security solution for mobile environments-a challenge that many traditional systems struggle to address. The transportation sector requires rugged, reliable, and efficient systems, which is why we developed a concept ruggedized server specifically for this application. It's designed to handle the physical demands of operating in a moving vehicle while maintaining the high performance expected from Wavestore's platform.

This concept also showcases the versatility of our“Wavestore as an Application” feature, which enables us to deploy our VMS in a variety of form factors and environments. By unifying video data with other critical onboard information, such as train speed, alarm and horn status, the railroad operator gains a comprehensive view of operations, allowing for better decision-making and enhanced safety.

We're proud to be part of this collaboration, which not only highlights our technical expertise but also our ability to understand and address the unique needs of our clients. As the transportation industry continues to modernize, we're looking forward to expanding into similar projects where the combination of ruggedized solutions and adaptable software can make a real impact.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Looking beyond transportation, with increasing attention on 'law and order' funding in the U.S., how do you see this influencing the security industry, and what opportunities does it present for Wavestore?

Jeff Wood: The renewed focus on "law and order" funding at the federal, state, and local levels is creating significant opportunities for the security industry as a whole. Governments are recognizing the importance of modernizing infrastructure to improve public safety and operational efficiency. This trend aligns perfectly with Wavestore's mission of delivering scalable, integrated security solutions. For example, cities are increasingly looking for platforms that allow for interoperability between surveillance, access control, and analytics systems to monitor and manage complex urban environments.

We see significant potential for growth as government and public-sector organizations increase their focus on modernizing security infrastructure. Our open-platform VMS is ideally suited for projects requiring customization, scalability, and seamless integration, making it a valuable solution for environments where interoperability and future-proofing are essential. As public safety and operational efficiency remain priorities, we're confident that Wavestore's adaptable approach and innovative technology position us well to support these emerging needs across a range of sectors.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thanks Jeff, any closing comments?

Jeff Wood: I'm committed to innovation and customer-centric strategies as we grow Wavestore's North American operations. With a robust team and a clear focus on delivering flexible, integrated solutions, Wavestore is poised to make a significant impact in the U.S. security landscape. I invite people that are ready to see Wavestore in action to book a demo with one of our experts ( ) .

For those interested in learning more, don't miss the opportunity to follow up with us at upcoming industry events, or explore more of Wavestore at /ssw - where you can catch up on other content from the SecuritySolutionsWatch series.

As we continue to expand the Wavestore brand in North America, I encourage new partners to get in touch and redefine what's possible in the world of integrated security solutions.

