(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Reflects company’s ability to empower customers with the analytics and required to make smarter business decisions, enhancing their business reliability and operational resilience

WALTHAM, Mass., December 17, 2024 – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has been named a Leader in both the Cloud-Native Observability and Cloud-Native Security quadrants in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™, Multi Public Cloud Solutions report. ISG assessed 22 observability providers and 24 security providers based on two primary criteria: Competitive Strength and Portfolio Attractiveness. As a result of this evaluation, Dynatrace was recognized as the furthest and highest position in the Cloud-Native Observability quadrant. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

In today’s complex digital landscape, operational resilience is more important than ever. This is why companies turn to Dynatrace for unified observability and security to help drive reliable, secure, and performant services. Dynatrace seamlessly integrates AI-powered observability and security to enable the world’s largest enterprise organizations to break down silos, unify end-to-end observability data and security events, and drive automation at scale so teams can make informed business decisions.

“Through its relentless AI innovations, Dynatrace is revolutionizing how businesses monitor and manage their technology environments,” said Partha Chakraborty, Senior Lead Analyst at ISG research. “By delivering critical AI-driven insights, Dynatrace sets a new standard for observability, enabling teams to better understand their IT environments. Additionally, the company has significantly advanced strategic industry relationships, solidifying its leadership in the security space. Leveraging the power of three AI techniques—causal, predictive, and generative—Dynatrace provides advanced protection against emerging risks, ensuring robust security for modern enterprises.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by ISG for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting our leadership in integrating observability and security,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “As cloud-native architectures increase in scale and complexity, and cyber threats continue to evolve, Dynatrace empowers development, security, IT, and business teams with AI-powered, real-time insights that support faster, more secure innovation initiatives. By combining observability and security data with our advanced AI, we help our customers optimize and safeguard their cloud environments so they can continually deliver exceptional digital experiences with confidence.”







