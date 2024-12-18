UN-Led Aid Missions To Besieged North Gaza Overwhelmingly Denied By The Israeli Regime

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Dec 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli regime, yesterday, denied three more UN-led aid missions to the besieged areas of North Gaza, adding to the 38 missions they blocked earlier this month, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said, the Zionist Israelis impeded two additional missions planned to bring food and water to the governorate between Dec 1 and 16.

“UN-led aid missions to the North Gaza governorate continue to be overwhelmingly denied, especially those seeking to reach the besieged areas in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalya,” OCHA said.

The office said that, the civilians who remain during the siege must be protected, and their essential needs must be met. The authorities must facilitate the work of the UN and humanitarian partners, who have been trying to deliver food, water, health and other critical assistance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), reported, it managed to reach Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza governorate on Saturday, despite ongoing hostilities and explosions.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, four other missions planning to reach the hospital were arbitrarily denied over the past week, including efforts to re-deploy an international emergency medical team, which had to self-evacuate from the hospital 11 days ago due to hostilities.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said that, the team that reached Kamal Adwan on Saturday could deliver 5,000 litres of fuel, food, and medicines and transfer three patients and six companions to Al Shifa Hospital. However, hostilities continue around Kamal Adwan, and recent attacks have further damaged the hospital's oxygen supply and generators.

“We urge the protection of healthcare, and for this hell to stop! Ceasefire!” the WHO chief said.– NNN-XINHUA