Azerbaijan Celebrates Contemporary Art: Lines Of The Invisible Exhibition By Gianfranco Meggiato Extended Until January 25, 2025

The Heydar Aliyev Center, a premier cultural institution in Baku, announces the extension of the highly acclaimed exhibition by Italian sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato until January 25, 2025.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

announces the extension of the highly acclaimed exhibition "Lines of the Invisible" by Italian sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato until January 25, 2025. This milestone event marks the first solo exhibition by a living Italian artist at the Center, solidifying Azerbaijan's commitment to showcasing international contemporary art.



The exhibition features 39 sculptures inspired by the theme of the invisible, exploring geometries and shapes that evoke movement and energy. Nineteen pieces were specifically created for this show, harmoniously blending with the ultra-modern architecture of the Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition spans multiple levels and locations within the Center, ensuring an immersive experience for visitors.



The exhibition showcases Meggiato's unique "introsculpture" concept, inviting viewers to explore the interiority of his works. The artist's use of biomorphic forms and labyrinths symbolizes the human quest for self-discovery.



Gianfranco Meggiato's extensive career spans over two decades, with exhibitions in renowned museums and galleries worldwide. He has been invited to showcase his work at prominent events, including the Venice

Biennale and Manifesta12. He was also recently awarded the

ICOMOS-UNESCO award.



"This architectural gem by Zaha Hadid has made a dream tangible, a dream of changing and modernizing the country. Art has a great mission to materialize and make visible the invisible, what was considered impossible, hence the title of the exhibition: "Lines of the

Invisible" – said Gianfranco Meggiato.

The "Lines of the Invisible" exhibition is a testament to Azerbaijan's dedication to promoting contemporary art and fostering international cultural exchange. Visit the Heydar Aliyev Center before January 25, 2025, to experience this extraordinary showcase.



Exhibition Details:



- Title: "Lines of the Invisible"

(Görünməyənin cizgiləri)

- Artist: Gianfranco Meggiato

- Venue: Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku, Azerbaijan

- Dates: Extended until January 25, 2025



About the Heydar Aliyev Center

The Heydar Aliyev Center is a premier cultural institution in Baku, Azerbaijan, designed by architect Zaha Hadid. The Center hosts various exhibitions, events, and performances, promoting contemporary art, design, and culture.



Media Contacts



Amina Melikova

[email protected]



For more information, high-resolution images, and interview requests, please contact:

Alessandra Diachuk

[email protected]

+393926238298

