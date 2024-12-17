Global Asset Servicing Market Set For 7.4% Growth, Reaching $1859.64 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asset Servicing Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The global asset servicing market offers vast prospects. Patterns indicate strong growth in recent years, positioned to rise from $1303.24 billion in 2023 to $1397.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The prevalent growth can be traced back to the rise of client-centric solutions, market volatility, and economic shifts, coupled with the amplified demand for specialized services and the rapid globalization of markets.

What does the future envision for the asset servicing market?

The asset servicing sector is set to witness robust growth in the next few years. Projections show an escalation to $1859.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. Adaptation to market volatility, the emergence of more client-centric solutions, enhanced risk management and cybersecurity, along with global economic trends and ESG environmental, social, governance integration, are all catalysts steering this growth in the forecast period. Major trends to watch out for include the transition to digital services, regulatory changes, market expansion, demand for ESG integration, cost efficiency, and operational streamlining.

Access your free sample report here:

What are the key drivers pushing forward the asset servicing market?

A key protagonist in propelling this market growth forward is the increasing retiree population. People aged 65 and over, often require robust asset servicing solutions to manage their assets and support their retirement. For instance, the United States Census Bureau reveals that the number of individuals over the age of 65 will reach 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060. This demographic shift underscores an upward trajectory for the asset servicing market.

Delve deeper into the asset servicing market via our detailed report:

Who are the leading players within the asset servicing market?

The asset servicing market features a host of major corporations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo Asset Management, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Charles Schwab Corporation, National Australia Bank Limited, BlackRock Inc., Mellon Investments Corporation, and others. These entities continue to evolve, driving the industry's growth.

What's the future of innovation in the asset servicing market?

Emerging trends reflect innovative product development infused with advanced technologies like autonomous asset management that aims to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. Autonomous asset management leverages AI and ML for autonomous decision-making and portfolio management, as embodied by UK-based Arabesque AI's AutoCIO-a cost-efficient, highly customizable solution dedicated to delivering sustainable investment strategies to clients.

How is the asset servicing market segmented?

The asset servicing market encapsulates multiple segments:

1 By Service: Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending

2 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

3 By End User: Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms

What's the regional outlook of the asset servicing market?

North America captured the largest share of the asset servicing market in 2023, closely followed by Western Europe. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, reflecting a true global perspective.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2024



Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2024



Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.