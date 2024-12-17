Get Meta Ads To Work For You With AI-Powered Experimentation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Breaking the Black Box with LXRInsights' New Meta Integration

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've felt like Meta Ads are a "black box"-unclear algorithms and rising costs draining your profitability-you're not alone. Many businesses struggle to:



Target the right customers-your high-value customers: While Meta offers access to millions, identifying and focusing on your most valuable audience can be challenging. High acquisition costs and guesswork often make campaigns unsustainable. Gain actionable insights: Traditional tools don't provide clarity on what's working and what's not, leading to wasted ad spend.

LXRInsights changes that by replacing guesswork with experimentation. It isn't just another ad tool-it's the only AI-powered e-commerce experimentation platform tailored specifically for Google and Meta Ads. Built by engineers, data scientists, and veterans of the marketing industry with over 20 years of experience, LXRInsights is designed to be the perfect add-on tool for any type of marketing team.

With LXRInsights' Meta integration, you can:



Test strategies: Find out what resonates with your audience.

Validate audience effectiveness: Focus on segments that drive ROI. Uncover insights: Continuously improve your campaigns with clear, actionable data.



What Does This Mean for Your Business?



Identify, acquire, and retain your most valuable customers. Target high-quality

lookalike audiences with precision.

Case Study 1: Leveraging Lookalike Audiences: A beauty brand launching a new skincare product faced the challenge of reaching and converting Meta users. To tackle this, the brand used LXRInsights to run small-scale experiments that identified the most effective ad creatives and messaging. Leveraging insights from their loyal customer base, they built high-quality lookalike audiences to target users most likely to convert.

The results? The launch campaign achieved a 3x higher conversion rate compared to previous campaigns, all while maintaining cost-efficient ad spend. By replacing guesswork with data-driven experimentation, the brand not only scaled their reach but also delivered significant ROI.

Case Study 2: Retaining High-Value Customers: An online fashion retailer discovered their most valuable customers-those with the highest lifetime value-were disengaging with Meta Ads and churning over time. To reverse this trend, they used LXRInsights to analyze historical purchase and engagement data, creating a segment of high-value customers.



This strategy paid off with a 20% increase in repeat purchase rates and a 40% higher ROAS for campaigns targeting their top-tier audience.



Ready to Transform Your Meta Campaigns? Please Request a Demo.

Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

LXRInsights is the only eCommerce experimentation platform for Google and Meta Ads, developed by NetElixir's proprietary AI to drive eCommerce growth. Built by a team of engineers, seasoned marketing professionals, and data analysts, LXRInsights is designed to break the black box of algorithms, delivering transparent, actionable insights. It empowers businesses to unlock hidden opportunities, optimize marketing spend, and achieve measurable results-all without additional effort, time, or resources.

